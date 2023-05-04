The director of Indian conglomerate MEIL Group, Sudha Reddy is an Indian fashion icon and does not shy away from experimenting with her style choices. Glitter and bling are signature elements in her style and she pulls them off with ease. She has been seen attending various global fashion events such as the Met Gala, the Paris Haute Couture Week, and the Doha Jewellery And Watches Exhibition. She was also felicitated with the Fashion 4 Development Philanthropy Award at 2nd Annual Sustainable Goals Banquet during the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

This year, she made her debut at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2023 and was specially invited as a guest of honour. Determined to make a statement and make her debut memorable, Reddy opted for an emerald green gown. The dress was designed by British designer Jenny Packham, and was tastefully sequinned from top to bottom. Reddy carried a Hermès Birkin bag, and wore a Bulgari Serpenti necklace. A heavy sequinned look like this one is an intimidating styling prospect, but Sudha Reddy pulled it off effortlessly and looked dazzling.

Reddy proved her status as a fashion icon with her Met Gala debut in 2021. And with her White House Correspondents’ Dinner debut this year, she not only furthered her legacy in fashion but also made history. She became the first public figure from Hyderabad to have been specially invited as a guest of honour to the event. She put Hyderabad’s name up in lights with her grace and was seen talking to other VIP guests at the Dinner. Along with Sudha Reddy, celebrities like John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Sophia Bush, Winnie Harlow, Julia Fox, Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner, Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, and Ke Huy Quan were also in attendance.

The night brought the fields of entertainment, journalism, politics and business together and was a celebration of the work journalists do to uphold our democracy.

