Becoming a Swiss Citizen: General Requirements and Ordinary Process

Switzerland- is the country of culture, the country with delicious fondue and Lindt chocolates, the country whose living standards are worldwide famous, and the country that is a dream country for ex-pats. Living in Switzerland is a dream and many of you might be turning this dream into a reality, but before going to Swiss, you do need to know some general requirements and ordinary processes.

If you are planning to live in the country, you need to purchase an insurance plan within three months of moving. You can have basic public health insurance and add private top-ups as per your requirements.

Now, coming to the requirements for getting a Switzerland citizenship, if you become a swizz citizen, you can also keep your current nationalities, as long as your country of origin accepts dual citizenship. However, getting a swiss passport is considered one of Europe’s most difficult passports to acquire. It is the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), the central Swiss authority responsible for immigration and citizenship. The criteria for getting citizenship to vary for each person.

A foreign citizen qualifies for Swiss citizenship ten years after living in the country. Other than that, a person can get citizenship if his/ her spouse is a Swiss citizen, or a person can get citizenship if they are born to a Swiss citizen or are adopted by a Swiss citizen. However, citizenship is also largely administered at the Cantonal level. Each Cantonal legislation has its own set of requirements regarding the length of stay in a Canton and commune; usually, the minimum stay is between two and five years. Another important thing that is considered is the knowledge of a national language; a person should know a minimum spoken level of B1 and a written level of A2 of any national language.

If a person is on social welfare, has any criminal records, or is a threat to countries internal or external security, they’re automatically excluded from the eligibility criteria. Apart from knowing a national language, a person is also required to know about Swiss culture, traditions, way of living, and Swiss rules of law. If all these requirements are met, then a person will get a green light from the SEM, and their request to begin neutralization will begin, but the citizenship is still not confirmed.

Swiss citizenship will be granted to that granted citizenship of the municipality, and the canton after the federal gives a neutralization permit. Securing Swiss citizenship can be time-consuming and costly, but living in that beautiful country will compensate for all the hustle and bustle.

This article is part of sponsored content programme