Best Dell laptop to buy in India

Dell India has recently launched its selection for every game lover! Just like that, there are already many options available for the rest of the audience. Laptops have become an essential element in everyone’s life, and for every occasion, we need a laptop with a particular set of features complimenting the need.
For instance, Dell laptops for students have a different set of features. Before purchasing, you have to look into the budget, operating system, graphic card, battery, and other features.
Like that, Dell laptops for Gamers and Dell Laptops for work are expected to have different features.
Besides this, Dell offers its customers high-performance gaming laptops. They have all the specifications, including fancy logos, great graphic cards, smooth form factors, and backlit keyboards.
If you are on the hunt for Best Dell Laptops in India, you have landed in the right place! Let us see what Dell has stored for its different customers.
Best Dell Laptops in India
In the following list, Dell Laptops are segmented into three categories:
1. Dell Laptops for Students
Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop:
Inspiron series is known for its affordable choices. Inspiron is best suited for school or college students. As it bundles with the latest upgrades with budget-friendly price tags. With PaisaWaps, you can avail of great discounts and offer on Inspiron Laptops.
“Up to Rs.10,000 Off and and 6% PW Cashback on Dell Inspiron Laptops”
Specifications:
Price:
Starts from ₹ 50,999/-
New Vostro 3510 Laptop
Vostro Laptop series comes with the latest specs and is best suited for Students. Vostro 3510 is the new launch. Avail of great discounts on your purchase from PaisaWapas.
“Save Rs. 1000 and 6% PW Cashback On DELL Vostro”
Specifications:
Price:
₹ 46,490.00
Inspiron 14 Laptop
The latest Inspiron 14 series are the new launches of Dell with new design and performance upgrades.
“Up to Rs.5,000 Off and 6% PW Cashback on Dell Inspiron Laptops”
Specifications:
Price:
₹ 84,990.00
G15 Gaming Laptop
Dell G series is a Gaming series laptop with a high-performance upgrade that can be best suited for gamers. Some features are upgradable as well.
“Up to 20% Off on Accessories and 6% PW Cashback on Dell G-Series”
Specifications:
Price:
₹ 90,990.00
Alienware X15 Gaming Laptop
Dell ties up with Alienware to bring a new generation for Gaming Laptops with serious on-sheet specs. With PaisaWaps, you can avail of great discounts and offer on Dell Alienware Laptops.
Specifications:
Price:
₹ 3,20,990.00
Alienware M15 R6 Gaming Laptop
Avail of great discounts and deals on Alienware Laptops and Gaming Accessories with PaisaWapas.
“Up to 20% Off on Accessories and 6% PW Cashback on Dell G-Series”
Specifications:
Price:
₹ 2,39,989.00
3. Dell Laptops for Work
Vostro 14 3400 Laptop
You can avail yourself of great discounts and offer on Vostro Series Laptops with PaisaWapas.
“Save Rs. 1000 and 6% PW Cashback On DELL Vostro”
Specifications:
Price:
₹ 56,090.00
Latitude 13 3320 Laptop
Dell’s Latitude series is well known for its popularity and huge demands for working professionals. With PaisaWaps, you can avail of great discounts and offer on Latitude Laptops.
“Save Upto Rs.1000 On Dell Latitude”
Specifications:
Price:
₹ 80,091.00
Latitude 14 7420 Laptop
Specifications:
Price:
₹ 1,18,446.00
How to Pick the Best Dell Laptop for You?
Following are the essential features we kept in mind while listing the above options for you:
1. Size and Form Factor
Size is essential to keep in mind before purchasing any laptop. For instance, gaming laptops from Dell are bigger compared to work laptops.
2. Screen Quality
Prior to any purchase, see whether the screen quality is enough to serve your purpose if you want a high-quality monitor that is straightforward to use, then at least with the 1920x1080 resolution.
3. RAM
Earlier, one did not need more than 4GB RAM to do any kind of work. But nowadays, 8GB RAM is considered entry-level storage if you want a decent working laptop for any work. For a gamer, 32GB or above is an excellent deal!
Wrapping Up!
The best thing about Dell laptops is an option for everyone here! Starting from 40,000/- to 5,00,000/-, one may select from the wide range of laptops! Dell company laptops will always be a premium and favorable choice, whether you are a student, gamer, or an employee.
