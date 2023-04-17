Planning a trip is not as easy as it looks. It requires a lot of time, energy, and of course money as well. The basics include how to reach, where to stay, what to see, where to eat, what to pack, and other things like that. Kashmir is rightly called the paradise on earth by the Khusros. However, this paradise doesn’t come easy on the pocket. Anyway, the broke millennials who are bitten by the travel bug find some way or the other for everything including a great budget trip to Kashmir.

Go through the article below and find out the best tips for a great trip to Kashmir. These tips will save your money for sure.

● Arrival and departure

While you are planning the trip, make sure you have plenty of time to travel by cheaper mode of commute instead of a flight or a cab. In fact, if you are traveling from Delhi, you can take an overnight Rajdhani that does not burn a hole in your pocket. That train will drop you to Jammu from where you can find buses and SUVs to Srinagar. The fare will depend on your choice of vehicle.

While coming back you can either do the same or you can go for a direct flight from Srinagar to Delhi. You will have to plan ahead and you can get a great deal with airfare too.

● Choose local transport within the valley

The major cost you will have to pay for the entire trip is the train/flight fare. Once you have reached the valley, you will find the commute at comparatively cheaper prices. Make sure you don’t fall prey to the taxi drivers there. You can easily find local Sumos to go to Aru and Betaab.

Being a tourist, you will have to make sure that you don’t listen to people about hiring a full cab at exorbitant prices. When you are planning a trip, make sure to research before you go.

● Accommodation

When it comes to the stay, everyone has their preferences. While you can choose to stay at some 5-star hotel, make sure you realize that you will be away for most of the time. Therefore, there is no point in staying at such an expensive place. You can go for ample stays including a cozy homestay, a lavish houseboat, a decent Oyo, or any other place like that.

All of these houseboats, homestays, and other such places will cost you INR1000 per night. However, if you plan ahead of time, or are willing to travel during the slight off-season, you can find superb deals as well. Beyond that, you can also choose CouponzGuru to book your stay and save your hard-earned money using coupon code.

● Food

There is no doubt in the fact that Kashmiri food is a good enough reason to travel to Kashmir. Some of the best foods include rogan josh, modur pulao, Kashmiri pulao, Kashmiri Wazwan, Kehwa, and more. Since the place is mostly visited by Hindu pilgrims, you can also find a variety of purely vegetarian restaurants too.

The quantity of each and every dish is sufficient and you won’t have to spend more than Rs.200 per day. You can try out a lot of dishes every day while sticking to a budget.

● Places to visit

When it comes to places to visit in Kashmir, it has a lot of options. When planning a trip to Kashmir, make sure you try to cover as many of these places as possible to make the most out of your trip. Some of these places include Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Leh, Kupwara, Kathua, and more.

Make sure you don’t book an entire SUV if you are visiting these places. Choose local transport instead and save a lot of money on your trip.

The above pointers will help you to plan a budget trip to Kashmir. Make sure you have at least one day to spare, in case you feel like going back by train. Otherwise, if you are comfortable traveling back by flight, make sure to book the tickets in advance.

This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit