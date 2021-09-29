Cannot Wait to Go on A Holiday? All You Need Is a Club Mahindra Membership!

Going on a holiday has been an annual pleasure for you and your family for several years. But you couldn’t travel in year 2020 with the Coronavirus situation around the world. This year, as more countries open their borders and allow vaccinated travellers to visit, you are bitten by the travel bug again. Though you may want to do a domestic trip this year, and plan for an international holiday next year.

Booking a holiday is as much fun as going on the trip. You have family discussions about the destination, look at the all the touristy things to do in the selected city or region, start shopping for clothes and other essentials, book your flights and the hotels. But at the last minute, there are changes to your hotel bookings and you now have to shift the flight bookings, too. What started out as a fun adventure is slowly turning into a nightmare!

Save yourself the stress: invest in a Club Mahindra membership.

Why take a Club Mahindra membership?

Club Mahindra is India’s first timeshare holiday company, and through the years, it has helped countless families like yours enjoy the most memorable holidays in India and around the world.

With over 100+ resorts on its roster, Club Mahindra offer holidays that are a class apart across all touchpoints: number of destinations, the best resorts to stay at in every destination, excellent food and rooms, warm hospitality and activities to keep the family gainfully occupied. From Singapore to Goa, and from Finland to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, there’s a Club Mahindra resort waiting to host you with every pleasure known to man.

A Club Mahindra membership gives you timeshare holidays in India and around the world for 25 years. This is how it works:

A timeshare is a shared vacation ownership

Your Club Mahindra membership gives you a certain number of days every year in its vacation resorts in Indian and abroad. Thus, you ‘own’ the vacation at different destinations, at your leisure

A timeshare is like a second home experience for families who want quick getaways every year in different locations without the stress of booking hotels and an itinerary

With a Club Mahindra membership, you get the most premium holidays at superb locations in every Club Mahindra resort. From on-site amenities, resort-arranged tours and sightseeing, and star meals, your holiday becomes memorable every single time

Thus, it’s a guaranteed holiday every year for a week from the year you purchase the Club Mahindra membership

Understanding the fee structure

Club Mahindra holidays offer multiple benefits with full flexibility, with every family member having the best time of their lives on holiday. This is how the membership works:

Choose a new destination to holiday in, whether in India or abroad, every year when you pay the membership fee. Once you sign up, you get a week’s worth of holiday every year for 25 years from the date of purchase

The membership fee is divided into four categories, each with its own benefits. Every category account for the type of traveller, the kind of trip you are looking for, the season you wish to travel in, and apartment/room size options for the time of holiday. These are customised as per your unique needs before the final pricing is given. If you have any doubts about the costs, please send your queries to Club Mahindra

You and your family stay at Club Mahindra resorts wherever you holiday

You can choose the entire one week for a single holiday or break it into two or three shorter holidays. If you are going abroad and want a longer vacation, you can advance next year’s 7 days into your current vacation to get two weeks of holiday time

Pay the Club Mahindra membership fee in EMIs instead of investing the entire sum upfront. Club Mahindra breaks the EMIs into a convenient time frame spanning 6 to 48 months. You are entitled to begin your holidays even while you pay the EMIs alongside

There are fun activities planned during the vacation, while you also have the liberty to go out and explore on your own. Look forward to family-oriented fun experiences ranging from trekking to aquatic sports, workshops for kids and adults to games

The Club Mahindra membership can include extended family members and friends, too. To avail of a larger group joining you for the holiday, you can simply trade your holiday inventory for a larger room

Check out Club Mahindra reviews online before you book, if you need further convincing that these are the best family vacations you must experience. Have a happy holiday!