As a nonprofit, you know the importance of raising donations consistently in order to keep your efforts going. An online donation tool is likely to help you keep your funds flowing, but to truly tap into your potential donor base, you need a donation system that is designed to make giving an easy process.

As a leader in online fundraising solutions, Donorbox is chosen by 50,000+ organizations across 96 countries. The platform has helped nonprofits all over the world raise over $1 billion in donations. With its incredible global reach spanning 96 countries, simple-to-use and powerful features, and prompt customer service, Donorbox remains a popular choice among nonprofits.

Donorbox equips your nonprofit with powerful fundraising features and helps you strengthen donor relations, and in effect, raise more money. From charities to social impact groups to faith-based, medical, political, and educational organizations, Donorbox is designed for use by all nonprofits and offers a seamless giving experience.

Nonprofits can get started for free with no contracts and the lowest platform fee. It takes only about 15 minutes to set up a campaign on Donorbox. The platform lets you accept donations from 45 popular currencies.

Donorbox lets nonprofits fundraise as well as store and manage their donor data and integrates with Zapier, Mailchimp, and other tools to help nonprofits utilize this data better.

4 Popular Features that Make Donorbox Tick

1. No-code donation forms and fundraising pages

You do not need coding knowledge to create, integrate and start using a Donorbox donation form.

Nonprofits can create unlimited fundraising campaigns that are easy to customize. The multi-step donation form has a clean-cut and classic design. Organizations can customize fields, colors, recurring interval options, and the message to go with the donation form.

Similarly, the donorbox-hosted fundraising page can be customized with your organization’s logo, photos, and more.

Multiple salient features make the Donorbox donation form offer a seamless giving experience, for example, you can add the option for company matching and also ask donors to cover the payment processing fees.

2. Crowdfunding with storytelling & shareability potential

Donorbox lets nonprofits create crowdfunding campaigns including a dedicated space for telling the campaign story, an updates tab, a virtual donor wall, social media buttons, a subscription button for potential donors, and more.

A popup donation form comes added to the crowdfunding page, which gives it a neat look and makes giving easy for donors.

3. Peer-to-peer fundraising that boosts reach and donations

Nonprofits use peer-to-peer fundraising to allow their supporters to raise money for them. This ensures better reach, more potential donors, and increased donations.

With Donorbox Peer-to-Peer, organizations can invite supporters and donors to join their campaign and fundraise for their cause. Each step of creating and running a peer-to-peer campaign is easy and intuitive to use - from activating the feature to collecting donations.

Peer-to-peer fundraising is a great way to involve more people to multiply the support and raise more awareness toward a cause.

4. Robust event ticketing tool for fundraising events

Nonprofits can create online event pages and ticketing forms on Donorbox. These forms can include unlimited ticket tiers, tax-deductibility of each tier, and the ability to accept donations.

Nonprofits can embed these forms in their website or use the Donorbox event page. The page is customizable with content, image, video, and other details.

This powerful tool lets nonprofits set a ticket sales deadline and refund ticket amounts in full.

A Complete Fundraising Toolkit - More features, less effort

Donorbox is packed with features that make for successful nonprofit fundraising.

Memberships help build a loyal supporter base with monthly and yearly payments in exchange for member-only benefits.

Text-to-give which makes giving using a smartphone easy and repeating these donations even easier. Donor management to securely store and manage donor and donation data and segment it for personalized appeals.

Free donate buttons to redirect users to the Donorbox campaign or to add a popup donation form right on the website.

Add-on integrations that help nonprofits connect with other CRM tools as well as 2000+ applications for utilizing donor and campaign data more effectively.

Why Choose Donorbox?

While nonprofits should definitely choose Donorbox for its wide range of effective fundraising features, there are a number of other reasons to help make an informed decision -

1. Affordability

Donorbox is free to start. There are no contracts or annual fees. The platform fee is the lowest in the market which ensures most of all donations go to benefiting the cause.

2. World-class customer service

One of the primary reasons why nonprofits across the world love Donorbox is its prompt and ever-helpful customer service. No matter what nonprofits are struggling with on the tool, the support agents are always there to assist.

3. Secure payment processing

Donorbox uses Stripe as its main payment processor. It is a PCI-compliant payment system that ensures all transitions are SSL-protected, encrypted, and safe against fraud.

4. UltraSwift™ Pay

UltraSwift™ Pay to improve donors’ giving experience with 4x faster checkout by including digital wallet options and eliminating the need for inputting personal information. Donors, no matter where they are in the world, can give securely using credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, Google Pay, Apple Pay, PayPal, Venmo, and other payment options.

5. Global donations

Donorbox has a significant global presence spanning 96 countries and lets nonprofits accept donations in 45 international currencies. This ensures nonprofits using Donorbox can reach out and accept donations from people all over the world.

Conclusion

Donorbox makes fundraising easy, effective, and affordable for all nonprofits while giving donors a simple and convenient way to give. When you choose Donorbox to fundraise, you choose a way for your nonprofit to substantially grow its impact.

Learn more about Donorbox on its website: https://donorbox.org/ and reach out to its support team at support@donorbox.org for help.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”