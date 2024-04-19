In the global trade, India has long been recognized as a leading producer of cotton. From ancient times, our nation has contributed to the world’s textile heritage, sharing the art of breathing easy, the path to enlightenment, and the essence of purity through the cotton. India has embarked on a new chapter in this storied legacy with Kasturi Cotton, a journey to take Indian Cotton to new heights, a truly global brand proudly rooted in India’s rich cotton heritage.

The Story of Indian Cotton

India’s cotton story is one of innovation, and tradition. For centuries, our farmers have nurtured the land, cultivating cotton that is renowned for its quality and purity. Marco Polo, an eminent Venetian merchant, explorer, and writer, visited India in the 13th century. He was amazed by the sight of the Indian cotton plants that produced the softest cotton balls. These cotton balls were spun into finest fabrics that fascinated the world. With Kasturi Cotton, we aim to consolidate these qualities into a brand that exemplifies the best of Indian cotton. This initiative, a collaborative effort between the Government of India, Textile Trade Bodies, and Industry, is a testament to our commitment to excellence and sustainability across the entire cotton value chain. By blending the heritage and progress underscores our dedication to not just producing cotton, but to crafting an enduring legacy that celebrates India’s cotton heritage on a global stage.

Setting New Goals and Standards

Kasturi Cotton marks a new standard in cotton quality. With a focus on promoting Kasturi Cotton as a premium brand from the largest cotton-producing country, we aim to consistently deliver cotton that is certified on key parameters that meet all quality expectations. Through end-to-end traceability and certification, we ensure authenticity and generate trust in the brand, benefiting all stakeholders involved.

Leading the Initiative

The implementation of the branding, traceability, and certification of Kasturi Cotton is led by The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL), in collaboration with the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) and the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. TEXPROCIL, established in 1954, has been instrumental in promoting exports of Indian cotton textile products worldwide. CCI, established in 1970, plays a crucial role in furthering the interests of cotton farmers and the textile industry.

The Kasturi Promise

With Kasturi Cotton, we assure quality benchmarks that deliver tangible benefits such as softness, lustre, strength, comfort, purity, and whiteness. By conforming to quantifiable standards of superior quality, Kasturi Cotton enhances the softness, strength, and durability of fabrics, while improving color vibrancy.

Made in India, each strand of Kasturi Cotton comes with a confirmation of origin, verifiable and traceable using blockchain technology across the entire value chain.

Benefits of Using Kasturi Cotton

The benefits of using Kasturi Cotton extend beyond quality and traceability. By registering to Kasturi Cotton, manufacturers and brands can meet the global demand for high-quality cotton while elevating the reputation of Indian cotton worldwide. The premium associated with the Kasturi brand reflects the superior quality and craftsmanship inherent in every fiber, making it a worthwhile investment for stakeholders across the textile industry.

In Conclusion

The Kasturi Cotton Initiative represents a bold step forward in elevating Indian cotton to global market. By uniting stakeholders across the cotton value chain and leveraging new technology to ensure quality and traceability, we aim to position Kasturi Cotton as a symbol of excellence and pride for generations to come. As we continue on this journey, let us celebrate the rich heritage and timeless tradition of Indian cotton, woven into the fabric of our nation’s history and the world’s future.

