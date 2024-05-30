Elior Group is renowned globally for its excellence in contract catering and support services, driven by innovation and a commitment to high standards. At the helm is Mr. Daniel Derichebourg, Group CEO since April 2023, whose vision and leadership are steering the company towards significant growth and expansion. Mr. Derichebourg’s strategic focus includes bolstering Elior’s presence in promising markets like India.

Leading the charge in India is Mr. Rohit Sawhney, CEO of Elior India, whose expertise and dedication are pivotal to the company’s success in the region. As Elior India prepares to inaugurate its state-of-the-art kitchen facility in Hyderabad, we sit down with both leaders to discuss this milestone, the company’s future plans, and the challenges they face.

1. What is the significance of the new kitchen facility in Hyderabad for Elior India?

Daniel Derichebourg: “Since becoming Group CEO in April 2023, my goal has been to expand Elior’s footprint in key markets like India. This new facility exemplifies our commitment to growth and our ability to offer superior food and beverage solutions. Our strong performance in H1 2024 has enabled us to invest further in markets like India, reinforcing our presence with advanced infrastructure.”

2. Why did Elior Group select Hyderabad for this new facility?

Daniel Derichebourg: “Hyderabad’s rapid growth and its concentration of global IT and consulting firms make it an ideal location. The city’s demand for high-quality service providers is unmet, and our diverse brands can fill this gap. Additionally, many of our existing Bengaluru clients have significant operations in Hyderabad, providing us a natural expansion opportunity.”

3. Can you highlight some of the advanced features and technologies in the new kitchen?

Rohit Sawhney: “Our Hyderabad kitchen is a cutting-edge facility spanning 20,000 sq ft, capable of producing 25,000 meals daily, scalable to 30,000. It’s equipped with energy-efficient machinery, an STP for sustainable waste management, and plans for rainwater harvesting. Safety and hygiene are paramount, with automatic fire suppression systems, comprehensive fire alarms, and state-of-the-art water treatment systems.”

4. How will this facility improve the quality and efficiency of Elior’s services in India?

Rohit Sawhney: “This facility allows us to meet high demand with precision and quality. Advanced safety measures, including automatic fire suppression and robust water treatment, ensure a safe environment. The sophisticated air quality control systems ensure a hygienic workspace, reinforcing our commitment to top-notch service and sustainability.”

5. What are Elior Group’s expansion plans in India over the coming years?

Rohit Sawhney: “Elior India aims to become the leading food services provider. Despite the setbacks during the pandemic, our focus has sharpened since July 2023 under Mr. Derichebourg’s leadership. We plan to grow both organically and through acquisitions, expanding our reach across various sectors and potentially introducing facilities management services, a field where Elior excels globally.”

6. How has Elior India performed so far, and what are your future expectations?

Rohit Sawhney: “Elior India has been a leader in Corporate B&I in Bangalore and Mumbai. We’ve launched new brands and expanded our services, achieving significant growth and profitability. We plan to continue this trajectory, expanding into new verticals and adding thousands of new team members in the coming years.”

7. How does Elior Group plan to stay competitive in the rapidly growing Indian F&B market?

Daniel Derichebourg: “Our strategy focuses on quality. We source the best raw materials and have established an Innovation Centre in Bangalore to bring authentic recipes to our clients. Initiatives like Elior Master Chef and international chef exchanges ensure we stay ahead in culinary innovation.”

8. What innovations in food production and service can we expect from this new facility?

Rohit Sawhney: “Our chef-led model, a hallmark of Megabite by Elior, continues to set us apart. The Innovation Centre and programs like Elior Master Chef and chef exchanges foster creativity and excellence. Our new kitchens, staff training, and quality initiatives ensure we consistently deliver the best service.”

9. How does Elior ensure a healthy and motivating work environment for its employees in this new facility?

Rohit Sawhney: “Elior India offers excellent work conditions and benefits, including mediclaim and term life insurance for our entire team across all levels. We adhere to POSH guidelines and provide a supportive environment. Our commitment to diversity and inclusion is reflected in our hiring practices, ensuring a safe and welcoming workplace for all employees.”

10. Recently, there have been allegations made by the former CEO of Elior India. Can you share the company’s perspective on these allegations?

Daniel Derichebourg: “These allegations stem from the malicious behavior of the former CEO. We are pursuing arbitration, with courts already ruling against him. We have evidence of his misconduct but focus on protecting our reputation and growing our business rather than engaging in public disputes.”

11. What measures is Elior India taking to address the legal issues and ensure the company’s reputation remains intact?

Rohit Sawhney: “We are taking all necessary legal actions to protect our reputation. We’ve issued legal notices to those responsible for false reports, resulting in retractions and apologies. Transparency with our clients and stakeholders is key, and we are committed to maintaining our integrity.”

12. How has the company’s leadership, including both of you, been handling this situation internally and with external stakeholders

Daniel Derichebourg: “We have communicated the truth to our clients and stakeholders, explaining the baseless nature of these reports. Legal actions have led to public apologies and retractions. We are ready to provide any necessary proof to demonstrate our commitment to ethical practices.”

13.How does Elior Group ensure that such issues are prevented in the future, and what policies are in place to promote ethical practices within the company?

Rohit Sawhney: “Elior India adheres to strict Group policies, including regular compliance and internal audits. Independent departmental operations ensure transparency and accountability. We are also committed to diversity and inclusion, hiring from diverse communities to create a safe and supportive workplace.”

14. What made you change your mind about exiting India? What key measures did you take to turn things around?

Daniel Derichebourg: “India’s fast-growing economy presents immense opportunities. The decision to exit was made by the former Group CEO and was quickly overturned when I took over. Elior India has seen substantial growth and profitability in the last 16 months, and our renewed focus on expansion and quality service has been transformative for the business.”

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”