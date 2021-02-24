Empowering Social Transformation to Take India to the Next Generation

Aiming for a US$ 5 trillion economy, India is fast racing to be the third-largest market after the US and China. That’s a big leap, considering that if we rewind to 1980 when it was just a US$ 190 billion financial system at the 13th position in the world ranking. Conjoined with one of the youngest demographics and a burgeoning middle-class society, this race, however, puts India’s high-octane growth through several challenges.

The Indian Government has unleashed a development of scale. And Hitachi, amongst one of the global leaders of innovation, providing future technology, and IT-driven people-centric next-generation solutions is partnering in this transformation across all spheres.

Bharat Kaushal, Managing Director, Hitachi India, says, “The company is driving transformation towards future development phenomenally. Hitachi’s globally recognised OT x IT solutions, data analytics, IoT-enabled interactive devices, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics are changing lives. Hitachi’s partnership with the Government of India on initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ is fast-tracking a predominantly agrarian India into the IoT era, a leap that is critical to the nation’s emergence as global production and economic powerhouse. Hitachi’s global legacy and expertise on technological innovation has no less stirred a social revolution here.”

Hitachi & a Transformed India

Giving Mobility a Makeover

Under the “Smart Cities Mission”, among key efficiencies, India has focused on world-class urban mobility and public transport, and robust IT connectivity and digitalisation. Hitachi Rail has been playing a significant role in the overhaul and upgradation of the transportation system to address the burgeoning demands of urban living, especially with the influx of rural/semi-rural masses to the metro cities. Like the development of a comprehensive mobility plan for tier 2 and 3 towns, enabling state-of-the-art trains with driverless operations and smart signalling with dynamic headway, face recognition, people flow management, to name a few.

Setting the Benchmark in IT & Social Innovation

Smart transaction is the next big advancement. To financially empower a population of over 1.3 billion, the government, as well as the country’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), are relentlessly working to enable citizens across a large, complex geographical spread with myriad cultures where both cash and digital economies co-exist.

Hitachi Payment Services Pvt. Ltd., a Hitachi Group Company, has been at the forefront of partnering in this dream to make India financially inclusive. White-label ATMs branded as Hitachi Money Spot, cutting-edge POS solutions, state-of-the-art card acceptance and future-ready digital payment platforms, internet payment gateways, innovative transit, and e-toll payment solutions, etc. are propelling India towards advancement.

Additionally, Innovation in both cash and digital payment solutions has made Hitachi Payment Services (HPY) one of the cornerstones of partnerships with government and private institutions. A key joint venture (JV) initiative illustrates this instantaneously. State Bank of India (SBI), the nation’s largest commercial bank and Hitachi Payment Services entered into a joint venture (JV) to build a state-of-the-art card acceptance and future-ready digital payment platform. The JV, SBI Payments oﬀers a comprehensive suite of payment options to customers and merchants focusing on the roll-out of a nationwide card acceptance infrastructure, quick response (QR) code acceptance, Uniﬁed Payments Interface (UPI), mass transit sector and e-commerce businesses.

Fostering a Cohesive Future in Payments

From a Digital India standpoint and as just technology, it is all-pervasive. Also, in case of India, from a governance standpoint and as standalone, Information Technology has played a revolutionary role in positioning India as one of the leading nations.

Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic Pvt. Ltd is harnessing IT, Operational Technology (OT), Internet of Things (IoT) and big data analytics to lead India in the future. Hitachi has been partnering with the government to simplify and make governance processes more efficient and delivery of government services more effective across various domains and to the end-users.

Progressing on to the next level of e-Governance

Nothing can succeed without a modern government and its sleek delivery. The Government of India’s mission e-Governance, coupled with Digital India, has undergone a paradigm shift, new thinking on how it engages with its citizens and interstate & intergovernmental functions. A vision for the future and sustainable development has been envisaged. In this, Hitachi is playing a vital role through collaborative co-creation. Hitachi’s operations are strongly aligned with the government’s mission: to create three value propositions by improving citizen’s social, environmental, and economic values. Hitachi is combining for the government, data, technology and governance as a force to accelerate e-Governance initiatives and optimize decision making.

"Digital transformation from the top has been helping streamline government’s operations, optimize costs, and create transparency for end-users and citizens. Hitachi has been a key enabler in providing solutions for the delivery of these services. We have spearheaded digital transformation for the government, its stakeholders, end-users, and citizens, thereby improving people’s quality of life of citizens in India." says Bharat Kaushal, Managing Director, Hitachi India

Citizens at the Epicentre of Transformation

Transforming the citizen lifecycle through Connected Customer Ecosystem solutions, including e-Governance, across domains such as Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, and more is government of India’s top priority. Under a unique people-centric solutions platform, Hitachi MGRM Net has partnered with the government towards this end and co-creating connected solutions that enhance citizen lifecycle and empower customer delivery.

Backed by more than 30 years of global research on the human lifecycle, Hitachi MGRM Net is setting the benchmark. It is creating an array of holistic solutions on a platform which encompasses the entire lifecycle of a citizen, starting from birth till the end of their journey. Hitachi MGRM Net brings completeness to citizens living in both urban and rural settings, touching every point of life and its wellbeing.

Giving Shape to a Vision

Not just meeting the changing needs of the society but enhancing the Quality of Life and improving the social, environmental, and economic values of all its stakeholders for a sustainable future is the mission of Hitachi in India. And, it has been able to transform the way India plans and executes its vision of a smart nation with a tech-enabled government, citizen services, modern payment methods, and a vibrant innovation mindset. A future with India’s citizens at the forefront of lifecycle transformation has just begun, and Hitachi is playing an essential role.

