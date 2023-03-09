In recent years, FinTech has disrupted the traditional financial services industry, making financial products and services more accessible, affordable, and convenient. The emergence of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain, has led to the development of innovative solutions that are changing the way we manage our finances.

This constant evolution has also led to the emergence of new business models and market opportunities. FinTech startups are challenging established players by offering unique value propositions and delivering superior customer experiences. As a result, traditional financial institutions are also adopting FinTech solutions to stay relevant in the industry.

To succeed in this dynamic industry, professionals need to have a deep understanding of the latest technologies and emerging trends. This is where IIM Calcutta’’s Advanced Programme in FinTech, and Financial Blockchain in association with TalentSprint, comes into play. Designed specifically for senior professionals, this programme provides an opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge of the latest technologies and emerging trends in the Fintech industry. With a focus on practical applications and real-world scenarios, this programme serves as the perfect platform for industry leaders to enhance their skills and stay ahead of the curve.

What makes this programme stand out?

The programme, which is currently running its 7th cohort, has already helped 850+ industry professionals stay on track with both the academic framework and the practical skill sets to help make their mark in this brave new financial world order. The six-month Advanced Programme in FinTech and Financial Blockchain (APFFB) has helped senior working professionals in banking, consulting, financial services, insurance, stay ahead of the curve and keep abreast with changing financial technologies.

The program is designed for those engaged at middle and senior management levels in organizations and who are interested in creating a blueprint of a FinTech strategy for their company. Debashis Saha, Professor at IIM Calcutta and the Program Director of this course says, “ New technologies are bringing in a lot of innovation, disrupting the business processes, changing the domain of risk in BFSI, and it is also changing the way industry functions.” The course will cover managerial as well as technical content, knowing that participants will play the role of leaders driving FinTech projects in their firms, he emphasizes.

Why is IIM Calcutta the perfect choice to pursue a course in Fintech?

Learning from a top-ranked institution: Participants of the course stand to benefit from learning from the iconic Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C), which has had a rich legacy and boasts a superior faculty that has revolutionized Indian management. It was established in 1961, and even today, has maintained its reputation. IIM Calcutta has truly blossomed into one of Asia’s finest Business Schools. Accredited by EQUIS, AMBA and AACSB, it has retained its numero uno position in the BT-MDRA India’s Best B-schools Survey 2022. Its strong ties with the business community makes it a preferred choice of Institute for professional management practices across the globe.

Excellent alumni network of fintech leaders: What’s more, professionals also get access to an unmatched alumni network of 850+ fintech leaders who have graduated from this program, and are also part of the IIM-C executive alumni network of over 27,000 members. The participants in the course also enjoy the flexibility to build their own peer groups, based on job role and experience.

High impact experiential learning: There’s so much the programme offers – from two interactive live sessions every week with IIM-C faculty to hands-on learning with real-world curriculum, to capstone projects supported by the faculty. Participants also get to be a part of two 3-day campus visits to enable them to network, interact with faculty, engage with case studies and gain first hand experience of the IIM-C campus.

Industry-vetted Curriculum: The curriculum focuses on pertinent themes like data driven analysis in FinTech, financial issues in FinTech, FinTech and associated risks, digital payments, blockchain, and FinTech leadership in financial services, among others. Moreover, the capstone projects are equally well thought out and include areas like transfers and payments, eWallet applications, risk management, digital insurance, and trading and payment, among others.

“Looking at the industry scenario and innermost workings, we have designed this programme that has four basic foundation modules and four advanced modules. In the initial modules, we give the participants a solid grounding on how to understand and analyze data in FinTech-related areas. In the advanced module, we begin with blockchain technology and FinTech leadership in financial services. We conclude this programme with an advanced module on FinTech analytics,” explains Arnab Bhattacharya, Associate Professor, IIM Calcutta.

Professional Growth: The Advanced Course in FinTech and Financial Blockchain is a great way to accelerate professional growth, since the course integrates modern technologies to modernize offerings. Participants can also expect to strategize better to transform the function value chain at work.

Organizational Growth: The IIM-C course can also enable your organisation to comprehend the world of FinTech much better. That’s because you will be armed with skills to direct your company’s move to go digital, plus you can also be at the forefront of guiding your team to build a finance transformation blueprint, among other things. It also helps establish better teamwork, which is a prerogative in the dynamic world of work.

Still unsure?

Here’s what some of the program Alumni have to say about this fintech course

“Having worked as a FinTech professional for 20 years, I joined the course to continue to stay relevant for the next 10 years and it lived up to my expectations. The IIM-C certification has got tremendous endorsement value—so many people in my professional network appreciated it! The programme has transformed the way I think about my career,” shared Harish Karunakaran, Director, GFS - Fiserv.

Sweta Rau, an angel investor, who pursued this course, gives her review. “ The programme content and teaching methodology helped me in improving my critical thinking abilities and analyzing skills. As an angel investor, I work closely with many FinTech startups. The learnings are helping me understand and guide them better.”

Yash Matlani, a manager at JLL and a learner from Batch 5 of IIM Calcutta APFFB took the road most traveled and it worked wonders for him. FinTech being the evolving space in the market today, was the best thing he wanted to invest his time in to learn and thrive at real world problems. IIM Calcutta, known to be a leader in the financial space, helped Yash gear up for the next wave of advances. Hear more about his journey in this video.

Gauri Singh, a Senior Vice President at HDFC Bank Ltd, and a proud alumni of IIM Calcutta’s fintech program, is a highly experienced consumer banking professional with over 18 years of experience across various divisions. She has witnessed first-hand the changes that have occurred in the industry due to the advancement of technology. Gauri decided to take this course to explore new possibilities and opportunities that exist within her sector. She found the case studies to be particularly valuable as they provided real-world examples of companies, their issues, and how they were implementing new-age technology, such as blockchain, to tackle these problems.

What should you expect from this course?

This programme from IIM Calcutta will help you in your professional FinTech journey by enabling you to:

● Modernize your offerings by incorporating contemporary technologies

● Lead the charge for change within your department in the company

● Develop the strategy to transform the finance function value chain at work

This course will also empower you with the knowledge that will eventually enable your organisation to comprehend the nuanced world of Fintech. It will help you to:

● Play an important role in guiding your company’s transition to a digital platform

● Lead your team in creating a blueprint for finance transformation

● Work with cross-functional teams to realize the benefits of transformation efforts

Eligibility and enrollment

The eligibility criteria is simple – you must have at least 50% marks in graduation or post-graduation, a relevant background, and 5+ years of experience in the field.

Next comes the enrollment process. Once you apply to the course, you have to submit scanned copies of documents like education certificate, experience letter, as well as your latest pay slip, within 7 days.

The selection criteria are fair and dependent on factors like education, experience, and motivation of the participants to join this programme.

If selected, the programme fee of Rs 4,40,000 is to be paid in easy installments that includes two 3-day visits to the IIM-C campus. The course allows participants to enjoy flexible payment options, including 12-month, 0% EMI. Companies can also nominate their employees to avail special benefits.

So if you are looking to take your career in Fintech to the next level and see yourself as a leader in the FinTech space, enrolling in this IIM Calcutta’s programme could be the right choice for you. The next batch is starting soon! Apply now.

About the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta was established as the first national institute for Post Graduate Studies and Research in Management by the Government of India in November 1961, in collaboration with Alfred P. Sloan School of Management (MIT), the Government of West Bengal, The Ford Foundation, and the Indian Industry. Over the years, IIM Calcutta has grown into a mature institution with a global reputation, imparting high-quality management education. It has been playing a pioneering role in professionalizing Indian management through its Post Graduate and Doctoral level Programmes, Executive Training Programmes, Research and Consulting Activities. It is ranked at #3 Management Business School in Asia and under Top 25 globally. For more information, please visit www.iimcal.ac.in.

About TalentSprint

Established in 2010, TalentSprint is a part of the NSE group and a global edtech company that brings transformational high-end and deep-tech learning programs to young and experienced professionals. The company’s digital learning platform, ipearl.ai, offers a hybrid onsite/online experience to seekers of deep technology expertise. TalentSprint partners with top academic institutions and global corporations to create and deliver world-class programs, certifications, and outcomes. Its programs have consistently seen a high engagement rate and customer delight. It is a leading Innovation Partner for the National Skill Development Corporation, an arm of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. A recipient of various prestigious accolades, TalentSprint was recently honoured with the Indian Achievers Award 2022 for its excellence in building deep tech talent in India.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”