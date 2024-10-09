Milan, celebrated for its status as a global fashion capital, harbours another treasure—its mouth-watering culinary scene. This bustling northern Italian city blends rich gastronomic traditions with contemporary innovations, making it a paradise for food lovers. Dining in Milan is not just about eating; it’s about savouring a cultural legacy, where every bite tells a story. From Michelin-starred establishments to charming, tucked-away trattorias, Milan’s culinary offerings are nothing short of spectacular.

A Fusion of Heritage and Innovation

When you think of Italian cuisine, your mind might immediately jump to pasta and pizza. But Milan dares to go beyond these classics. Rooted in its agrarian past, Milanese cuisine champions simple, local ingredients—think rice, pork, and butter. Yet, this traditional foundation is married with modern culinary techniques, giving rise to inventive dishes that still pay homage to their origins.

In Milan, tradition walks hand-in-hand with creativity, creating a food scene that’s both timeless and ahead of its time. It’s no wonder foodies from around the world flock to this city to experience its unique take on Italian cuisine.

Signature Dishes That Define Milan

Take Risotto alla Milanese, for instance. This iconic, saffron-infused rice dish is the ultimate representation of Milanese culinary finesse. Creamy, decadent, and full of delicate flavours, it’s the perfect dish for an elegant evening. Head to Osteria Brunello or Trattoria del Nuovo Macello for a taste that will linger long after your trip.

Then, there’s Ossobuco, the tender, slow-cooked veal shank served with marrow—a true delicacy. Pair it with a robust glass of Barolo wine, and you’re in for a truly authentic Milanese experience. To sample the finest, visit Antica Trattoria della Pesa or Trattoria Milanese for that perfect balance of rustic and refined.

And how could we forget Cotoletta alla Milanese, the gloriously crispy veal cutlet? A dish that has been perfected over centuries, you’ll find it served to perfection at hidden gems like Al Garghet, a countryside-style restaurant that feels worlds away from the city’s hustle.

Street Eats with a Dash of Glamour

Even Milan’s street food comes with an extra touch of sophistication. Wander through the charming Brera district or the lively Navigli area, and you’ll encounter a treasure trove of gourmet delights that redefine casual eating.

Pizza al Taglio—though Roman by origin—gets a Milanese twist, topped with local, seasonal ingredients for a gourmet experience that’s as quick as it is satisfying. For a more refined snack, try a Focaccia Parma Ham in Brera, perfectly paired with a glass of the region’s bubbly, Franciacorta.

For a sweet treat, it’s impossible to resist a Cannoli, Milan-style, filled with rich ricotta and dark chocolate. Grab one from a local bakery, and you’re in dessert heaven.

The Insider Experience

Milan’s food culture isn’t just something you observe from the outside—it’s something you can live, thanks to Lufthansa’s Milan Insider campaign. The campaign, led by travel influencer Tanya Khanijow, gave travellers an inside look at Milan’s culinary secrets, all with the help of local experts like Matteo Villa and Livio Cesareo.

Tanya shared a particularly delicious tip she picked up from her guides: “The best gelato in Milan is kept covered.” You won’t find these gems in the city’s touristy spots, but in the hidden corners, where gelato is creamier and more indulgent than the rest. If you’re hunting for authentic flavour, trust the locals—they know best.

Elevate Your Dining Experience

If you’re a food traveller with a taste for the finer things, Milan’s culinary scene will not disappoint. Before you dig into a dish, start with a glass of Franciacorta—the Italian sparkling wine that rivals Champagne. And if you’re visiting during winter, don’t miss out on Busecca, a hearty tripe and bean soup that’s perfect for cold days.

For those wanting a more hands-on experience, Milan offers cooking classes where you can master the art of making fresh pasta or perfecting the ideal risotto. These experiences provide a deeper connection to the city’s culinary heritage.

The Perfect Milanese Feast Awaits

Milan’s food is as stylish as its fashion, both rooted in tradition and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Whether it’s a Michelin-starred meal or a street food snack, every bite in Milan is a journey. So, when you next think of Milan, don’t just picture the runways—think of the dining tables too. And with Lufthansa as your guide, Milan’s culinary secrets are yours to discover.

After all, in Milan, the food isn’t just eaten—it’s celebrated.

