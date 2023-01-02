Sankarsh Chanda, like any other teenager, was an inquisitive young man, keen to know more about practical life and the mysteries of the universe. Not surprisingly, the world of books attracted him more than the playgrounds of Hyderabad.

One such book by Benjamin Graham, The Intelligent Investor, and numerous articles by the same author had a life-changing impact on Sankarsh’s thinking. His writings drew Sankarsh to learn about the fascinating world of value investing in the stock markets

Benjamin Graham is renowned for his groundbreaking work in evaluating stock market dynamics. He believed that investment is a serious discipline that could be learned by all. He was an adept investor who paid little attention to short-term market sentiments and focused more on the firm’s core strengths. This concept intrigued Sankarsh and prompted him to invest through his elder sister’s DEMAT account. He continued to invest, and sharpen his skills, to the extent that he invested all his academic scholarship money in the markets (and reaped healthy returns from it).

Sankarsh realized that the power of disciplined investing needs to be taken to the masses, who often are afraid, or misinformed about the markets. After conducting six-month market research, Sankarsh started Savart in 2017. His value proposition was simple: to provide long-term investment out-performance with customized portfolios for each client – a service hitherto available only to High-Net-Worth investors.

Sankarsh believes everyone deserves a financially secure future for themselves and their loved ones. So, he built the company to change the landscape of investment advisory globally by bringing AI-based research and recommendation to everyone. Savart’s AI engine (called APART) analyzes market dynamics and works around the investor’s persona and financial needs.

Any investor dealing with confusing questions like when, what, how much, and how to invest in the market could take Savart App’s help and make the right investment decisions.

How does Savart’s AI help clients in their personalized investing journey?

Quantitative Analysis: Traditional analysts look at Profit & Loss statements, Balance Sheets, and Cash Flow statements to make decisions, which are often based on (biased) assumptions and estimates. Savart has gone a step further to overcome these biases to build the technology for long-term investments, i.e., using billions of data points with the help of machine learning.

Qualitative Analysis: While doing qualitative analysis, Savart’s AI uses textual, visual, and graphical data to generate insights. This analysis focuses on investments’ subjective, intuitive, and abstract aspects. This analysis includes not just legal jargon but also topics like ethics, corporate governance, brand, moat, and innovation.

Risk Profiling, Portfolio tracking & rebalancing - Qualitative & Quantitative analysis are important for drawing out good opportunities. Understanding whether the opportunity is right for you becomes the bigger deal. Savart, with its proprietary Emotional, Financial & General Analysis, understands your goals, risk appetite, aspirations, comforts, and needs well and suggests personalized portfolios.

What is the advantage of investing in AI-based Personalized Portfolios?

Unlimited Research Potential: Research & advice that covers 1 Billion data points and is not limited by the number of analysts working.

Alpha Generation/ Return Generation: The data input and insights generated helps clients outperform the markets.

Real-Time Portfolio Tracking: People sleep, AI doesn’t need to. Portfolios are tracked in real-time, and necessary actions are swiftly communicated.

Affordable Subscription Prices: This cutting-edge technology with the ancient wisdom of patience, value, ethics, and inclusive investing is available at an affordable price.

How to make Savart’s AI work for you?

To have the AI-driven research that has helped investors achieve a 24.71% CAGR (versus 12% for NIFTY), follow these simple steps:

Download the app on the Play store/iOS.

Use your mobile number to log in and subscribe.

A simple KYC process lets you verify your details.

Savart App asks you to complete a simple form to understand your risk profile. (EFG Analysis)

After the EFG analysis, the Savart app lets you define your financial goals.

From here, Savart’s AI takes over and determines the right investments to meet your goals.

Within a few seconds, Savart will make relevant investment plans for you with the available opportunities in the market. You can also see investment advice from the App as and when needed.

Since Investments are habit-driven, Savart assigns you a Client Delight Associate who helps you achieve your goal on a timely basis.

