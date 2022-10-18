Giftalove.com has been one of the favorite online gifting junctions for millions of people. The reason behind this love and trust in Giftalove is its extensive range of gifts for every occasion and the practice of constantly launching a fresh collection of gifts now and then. With the commencement of the festive season of 2022, Giftalove.com has unveiled its latest collection for you. Let us tell you what gifts the online gifting store has in its bag for you depending on the upcoming festivals and special occasions.

Latest gifting collection by Giftalove.com

India has multiple festivals, and every festival has a different meaning and importance. With that comes the tradition and responsibility of presenting gifts to various people depending on the relationship and its dynamics. Giftalove.com has sorted its entire gifting section based on different occasions, celebrations, and festivals. Keeping in mind people’s new trends and choices, here’s what you can buy from the website for various occasions.

Dhanteras (22 October 2022)

Dhanteras is one of those festivals that is meant for home shopping. People buy multiple things like gold, silver, and utensils during Dhanteras. Since Dhanteras comes two days before Diwali and there is no holiday on this festival, many people fulfill the ritual of shopping by buying things online. You can also buy Dhanteras gifts and essentials from Giftalove.com and fulfill all the rituals while not taking a leave for shopping. Steel, faux silver, copper, they have all sorts of utensils on their website and other essentials in the Dhanteras gift section. Giftalove will deliver your order on the selected date and the best quality products to help you celebrate better.

Diwali (24 October 2022)

This festival is the trendsetter of gifting rituals during the festive season. People visit their loved ones and shower them with heaps of gifts. Giftalove has made special preparations for Diwali 2022. Their gifting range is bigger and better, and you must not miss their Diwali gifting section for some splendid gifts. Expect to see some unique gift hampers, Ganesh Lakshmi sets, decorated scented candles, beautifully painted diyas, chocolate trays, dry fruit boxes, various sweets, exclusive Diwali home decor, and multiple other gifts. Check out their website and place your order now!

Bhai Dooj (26 October 2022)

It is unfair to your sibling if you will not present them with their favorite gift item on Bhai Dooj. Since Bhai Dooj is the festival of siblinghood, gifting our siblings, the favorite people in our lives, and impressing them becomes a must. Unique celebration collections, plants, planters, cookies, sweets, wallets, oxidized jewelry, greeting cards, and many more options are available for Bhai Dooj's gifting purpose on Giftalove.com. One of those times when you can surprise your siblings and gift them things they always wanted. So, don't overthink and start scrolling the website to explore Bhai Dooj gifts before it’s too late.

Birthdays

No matter what date, day, or month it is, birthdays never stop coming, which means celebrations never stop too. But for birthday celebrations, two things are a must one is a cake and the other is a gift. The good thing is that giftalove.com caters to both these things for the occasions like birthdays and anniversaries. The best thing is they have launched a fresh birthday collection too. You can order cake online from the website and deliver it the same day. Since giftalove is a profound gifting site, it's also a must to check out their birthday gifts page if you wish to gift the best presents to your loved ones on their birthdays.

Giftalove.com constantly works for its customers. They have sorted their website in a way that makes it easier for you to select a gift depending on the occasion. You can visit their website, place orders anytime, and select your chicest delivery date. This festive season, enhance your gifting game by purchasing the best gifts from one of the best online gifting websites, i.e., Giftalove.com.

About Giftalove.com

Launched in the year 2013, Giftalove.com is a website that provides universal gifting solutions. They deliver gifts PAN India and to international countries like the USA, UK, Canada, etc. The website provides the solution to all your gifting needs under one roof. From birthdays to anniversaries, graduation days to baby showers, and festivals to wedding gifts. Starting with the aim of helping people celebrate every occasion by sending gifts to their loved ones, the company is achieving milestones each passing year. Their success is helping them refine their goals and work for a better website that solves every major and minor gifting need.

This article is part of sponsored content programme.