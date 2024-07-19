Chennai, India (July 17, 2024): Goodwill Wealth Management Pvt Ltd, a leading player in the Indian stock market, has introduced Giga Pro, its innovative mobile trading app poised to redefine the way investors engage with the markets.

A Legacy of Trust and Innovation

Since its inception in 2008, Goodwill has earned the trust of over 200,000 customers across India, operating from a network of more than 100 locations. The company’s team of 650+ professionals is dedicated to providing personalized service, cutting-edge technology, and comprehensive investment solutions. Goodwill’s commitment to excellence has been recognized by NSE, BSE, and MCX.

Giga Pro: Empowering Investors

Giga Pro is a comprehensive mobile trading platform designed to cater to both seasoned traders and newcomers. The app offers seamless access to Equity, Commodity, and Currency markets, empowering investors to make informed decisions with real-time market data, advanced analytics, and actionable insights, all powered by TradingView.

A Feature-Rich Trading Experience

Giga Pro offers a user-friendly interface packed with features designed to enhance the trading experience:

Intuitive Login: Biometric and MPIN logins for secure and convenient access.

Biometric and MPIN logins for secure and convenient access. Informative Dashboard: At-a-glance view of market trends, announcements, and key information.

At-a-glance view of market trends, announcements, and key information. Customizable Profiles: Tailored settings for different segments and preferences.

Tailored settings for different segments and preferences. Real-Time Alerts: Stay ahead of the curve with market trends, research calls, and personalized notifications.

Stay ahead of the curve with market trends, research calls, and personalized notifications. Advanced Charting: Powerful charting tools and direct trading from charts.

Powerful charting tools and direct trading from charts. Seamless Fund Transfers: Easy and secure fund transfers within the app.

Easy and secure fund transfers within the app. Comprehensive Market Data: Access to world-class stock reports, real-time portfolio details, and trending news.

Access to world-class stock reports, real-time portfolio details, and trending news. Dedicated Support: One-tap access to Goodwill’s expert trading desk and customer support.

One-tap access to Goodwill’s expert trading desk and customer support. Basket Order: Execute multiple trades simultaneously from Market Watch, Option Chain, and Order Book.

Execute multiple trades simultaneously from Market Watch, Option Chain, and Order Book. Infinite Option Analytical Tool: Gain in-depth insights with advanced option analytics.

Gain in-depth insights with advanced option analytics. Screeners: Filter stocks based on various criteria like Top Gainers, Top Losers, 52 Week High/Low, and more.

Filter stocks based on various criteria like Top Gainers, Top Losers, 52 Week High/Low, and more. Sector Analysis: Explore and analyze specific sectors like FMCG, IT, Media, Metals, etc.

Explore and analyze specific sectors like FMCG, IT, Media, Metals, etc. Additional Features: IPO access, ReKYC, Pledge, Referrals, and comprehensive alerts.

Goodwill’s Commitment to Investor Education

Goodwill is committed to empowering investors through education. The company regularly conducts free training programs at its branches across India. In collaboration with industry leaders like MCX, Goodwill has organized over 300 seminars and training sessions, fostering a culture of informed investing.

A Market Leader in Trading and Investment Services

Goodwill Wealth Management Pvt Ltd is a pioneer in innovative trading solutions. The company’s cutting-edge technology, diverse investment opportunities, and dedicated customer support have made it a preferred choice for traders and investors across India.

For more information, visit Goodwill Wealth Management Pvt

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”