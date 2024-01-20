Over the last few years, our lifestyles have dramatically changed. Unhealthy diets, sleep deprivation, and lack of regular movement have become the order of the day, making us prone to lifestyle-related illnesses like diabetes. The illness occurs when the body either becomes insulin-resistant or loses the ability to make enough insulin. This leads to a buildup of excess sugar in your system, which in turn, increases the risk of heart-related ailments, stroke, and kidney failure.

Statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO) point at about 422 million people worldwide afflicted by diabetes, the majority live in low-and-middle income countries. Furthermore, 1.5 million deaths happen as a direct consequence of the illness.

According to the WHO, there is a globally agreed target to stop the rise in diabetes and obesity by 2025. Since diabetes is a disease that stays on for life, it is critical for patients to manage it well by adopting a healthy lifestyle. This includes incorporating simple habits like eating a nutritious diet, exercising regularly, reducing stress, sleeping well and getting a comprehensive health insurance plan.

Eat a nutrition-rich diet

This is the holy grail of diabetes management because what you eat has a direct impact on your blood sugar levels. Here are a few tips to keep in mind:

While no foods are strictly prohibited, it is encouraged to eat generous quantities of vegetables, fruits and whole grains. These will keep your insulin levels in check.

Rice and roti are not restricted but the quantity should be one-fourth of your meal.

Increase your intake of non-fat dairy and lean meats.

Stay away from foods that are high in sugar.

Have carbohydrates in moderation since they are converted into sugar.

Choose moderate portions and do not go overboard.

Move your body

If you are a diabetic (or even otherwise), moving your body is crucial for blood sugar levels to stay stable. You could pick anything from a brisk walk to a gym or cross-training session or engage in cycling. Here’s what you need to keep in mind:

Commit to 30 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity five days a week or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity each week.

Make sure your routine has a mix of strength training exercises at least twice a week to build endurance.

Apart from a dedicated time for workout, try being more active throughout the day. For instance, if you have to head out for a market run, walk instead of taking your car.

Try an activity tracker to keep track of your everyday progress.

If you haven’t exercised before, don’t set lofty goals. Take it slow and steady.

Manage stress

Another important lifestyle change, particularly if you have diabetes, is to manage stress levels. That’s because if your cortisol levels are high, your blood sugar levels will go haywire. This may also lead you to skip meals or forget your medication. Here’s what you can do:

Exercise regularly to keep your stress levels in check. The boost of endorphins in the body will make you feel good and relaxed.

Try meditation or yoga to stay calm. There are several free videos online to check out.

Build a reliable support system of friends and family members, who can be there for you at your lowest.

Listen to soothing music to unwind and relax when you most need it.

Sleep well

With the daily hustle and bustle in our lives, and managing multiple responsibilities, it can lead to most of us compromising on our sleep. But here’s the deal—sleep deprivation can have a detrimental impact on the heart, kidneys, and the pancreas (which then raises blood sugar levels). According to The American Academy of Sleep Medicine, adults must get at least seven hours of sleep every night. Here’s how you can get more sleep:

Keep your bedroom dark so that no light can interfere with your sleep. At the same time, ensure the temperature of your room is comfortable to avoid any tossing and turning at night.

Avoid using all kinds of electronic devices, including TVs, computers, and smartphones an hour before bedtime.

Exercise and be active throughout the day.

Have a nighttime routine that prepares your mind for sleep. This can include having a warm shower, reading a few pages of a book, or writing a journal.

Monitor your levels regularly

This habit is often ignored but it can go a long way in ensuring a healthier tomorrow with diabetes. Monitoring your blood sugar levels regularly can help you stay aware of any progress that has happened. Here are a few things to note:

Check your blood sugar levels every few days to stay on track.

Take your medications regularly as prescribed by a doctor.

Make sure to attend all the appointments scheduled by your doctor to address any concerns or adjust your plan as needed.

Get a comprehensive health insurance

Apart from these measures, it is equally important to invest in comprehensive health insurance that can offer financial protection and quality medical care, ensuring your peace of mind stays intact even during a crisis. At the same time, the policyholder also gets tax benefits**.

Bajaj Allianz’s Health Guard Policy offers an extensive range of benefits, ensuring that the policyholder is covered for the larger expenses related to either an illness or surgery.

There are three plans available:

Health Guard –Silver Plan: Rs1.5 / 2 lakhs

Health Guard –Gold Plan: Rs 3 / 4 / 5 / 7.5 / 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50 lakhs

Health Guard Platinum Plan: Rs 5 / 7.5 / 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50/ 75 lakhs/ 1 crore

Here are some of the benefits under the policy:

In-patient hospitalisation treatment: If a policyholder is hospitalised on the advice of a medical practitioner as defined under the policy during policy period, either due to an accident or injury, this benefit will apply.*

Pre-hospitalization expenses coverage: This benefit covers medical costs incurred due to an injury or illness from 60 days before hospitalisation, provided such medical expenses incurred for the same illness/injury for which subsequent hospitalization was required*

Convalescence benefit: The policyholder gets a benefit amount of Rs 5,000 if hospitalised for a continuous period of more than 10 days. The benefit amount will vary based on the policy plan.*

Daily cash benefit: A daily allowance of Rs 500/day is provided for up to 10 days as accommodation charges.*

Sum insured reinstatement benefit: Get 100% of your basic sum insured on the policy restored if the coverage for in-patient hospitalisation gets exhausted during the policy term.*

Post-hospitalisation expenses coverage: It covers medical costs incurred due to an illness or injury 90 days post hospitalisation, such costs are incurred in respect of the same illness/injury for which the earlier Hospitalization was required.*

Preventive health checkup: At the end of block of every continuous period, the policyholder is eligible for a free preventive health checkup. The reimbursement amount will vary as per the plan opted.*

In certain cases, diabetes can lead to other health complications, impacting other organs like the heart, kidney, and brain. In that case, a critical illness insurance policy by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance can serve well, since it covers 10 critical illnesses.

Diabetes is a condition that must be managed well to prevent further damage to organs. As they say, it’s better to be safe than sorry. So, adopt a healthy lifestyle and live a better tomorrow!

*Standard T&C apply

**Tax benefits are subject to change in prevalent tax laws.

#Visit the official website of IRDAI for further details.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”