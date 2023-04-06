If you’re like most people, you’re always looking for ways to make your life a little bit easier. Well, here’s one solution: a digital savings account. With this type of account, you can easily open savings account online, transfer money between savings accounts and access a variety of financial services online. Plus, you can view your account information online, making it easy to keep track of your money. So if you’re looking for a way to simplify your life, a digital savings account is a great option.

What is a digital savings account?

Through a digital savings account, you can access your money anywhere and anytime. Using your smartphone or laptop, you can open, maintain, and conduct transactions through your bank account.

Benefits of a digital savings account

· Bank from anywhere

You can manage a digital savings account from the convenience of your home, with your smartphone. For instance, with just a few touches on your phone’s screen, you can instantly open an IDFC FIRST Bank digital savings bank account and start saving money online.

· Minimal fees

With a digital savings account, you can take advantage of lower fees on common services such as RTGS, NEFT, and card payments. For example, IDFC FIRST Bank offers zero-fee banking for 28 commonly used banking services.

· Time savings

With traditional banks, you must adhere to their fixed operating hours. The benefits of a digital savings account are that you can use them from the comfort of your own home, saving time traveling and queuing at the bank. This makes them ideal for people who are constantly on the move, working professionals, elderly people, etc.

Four ways a digital savings account can make your life easier

1. Smooth account opening process

Opening a digital savings account is simple and straightforward. After submitting your documentation online and completing the verification process, you can begin transacting immediately. You do not have to be at the bank branch in person; you can complete the entire process from home.

IDFC FIRST Bank’s digital savings account gives you the same benefits as a traditional savings account without the hassle and paperwork. With a few phone clicks, you can open a digital savings account with IDFC FIRST Bank and open yourself up to a world of benefits, including high interest rates up to 6.75% and monthly interest credits.

2. Free online transactions

With digital savings accounts, online transactions such as NEFT, RTGS, and UPI are free of cost. This means that you can make as many payments or transfers as you like without having to pay processing fees.

3. Virtual debit card

Virtual debit cards are issued to account holders upon opening an account. A virtual debit card is the equivalent of a physical debit card and can be used to shop online and pay utility bills. Compared to physical debit cards, virtual debit cards are safer since they cannot be stolen. They can be accessed through the banking app for mobile devices.

4. Ample convenience

The key advantage of opening a savings account online is convenience. Many banks allow you to open a savings account with a few clicks, without leaving your home or office. They are open around the clock without any restrictions on business hours or days. That way, you save time and money by not having to visit a physical branch to open an account.

A digital savings account is identical to a traditional savings account, with slight differences in its benefits and terms of use. By using a digital savings account to handle your financial services through your smartphone, you can ensure speedy, secure, and hassle-free services.

Disclaimer: The features, benefits and offers mentioned in the article are applicable as on the day of publication of this blog and is subject to change without notice. The contents herein are also subject to other product specific terms and conditions and any third party terms and conditions, as applicable. Please refer to www.idfcfirstbank.com for latest updates.

IDFC FIRST Bank offers Zero Fee Banking on Rs 10,000 Average Monthly Balance (AMB) Savings Account and higher account variants, subject to maintenance of AMB in the account. These services are being offered free in good faith, and in case of abuse, the bank reserves the right to charge fees as per market norms. All rights reserved.

This article is part of sponsored content programme.’