Ambit Finvest Pvt. Ltd., a non-banking financial company (NBFC) of Ambit Group, partnered with Damco Solutions for a successful implementation of the Salesforce-based customer relationship management (CRM) solution to transform their field sales and loan origination operations including customer onboarding.

Efficient loan origination and field sales operations are critical to creating an agile customer experience (CX) for various Financial Services Companies including NBFCs. As a commitment to deliver seamless CX, Ambit Finvest wanted to move away from manual and time-consuming physical and paper-based operational activities to a complete digitally accelerated, accurate, and user-friendly system connected with industry leading credit bureau and loan management systems.

Ambit Finvest partnered with Damco Solutions to implement a custom Salesforce solution that helped its sales team to digitally transform their sales journey, from loan request to loan disbursement, and post-sanction process. This mobile-ready, DSA-focused, and geolocation intelligence-based Salesforce solution has helped them reduce their effort by more than 70% for document collection, validation, to track the status of the loan applications, collections in real-time. It also helped manage their performance of the entire feet-on-street sales team and improve intra-team collaboration. From requesting a fresh loan, till go/no-go decision, the time taken was also reduced from several days to few minutes, which enhanced the customer experience further.

“Ambit Finvest is committed to understanding the ‘super needs’ of our clients and creating unparalleled customer-centric and future-ready solutions to surpass their expectations. We were confident that our collaborative partnership with Damco Solutions and Salesforce would streamline and transform the way we create value for our clients,” said Smitesh Shah, EVP & Head Business Technology Transformation, Ambit Finvest Pvt. Ltd.

“Salesforce has proven to be a game-changer in financial services to drive business growth. We realized Ambit Finvest’s grand vision to grow their business with more efficient customer-facing operations, and we’re thrilled to support them in their journey. This is a testament to Damco’s proven ability and unwavering focus on delivering business value through customized Salesforce-based solutions,” said Alok Khandelwal, Vice President of Salesforce Practice, Damco Solutions.

About Ambit Finvest

Ambit Finvest Pvt. Ltd. is the systemically important non-banking financial company (NBFC) of Ambit Group, and so far, helped 14,000+ clients across institutions, corporates, high net worth individuals, self-employed Individuals, in realizing the true potential of their businesses and helped them grow to achieve their goals. In the last three years, it has disbursed over ~ INR 2,100 crore worth of loans. It gives loans to SMEs for expansion of business, working capital requirements, capital expenditure, and replacement of assets.

About Damco Solutions

Damco Solutions is a global IT consulting company with presence in US, UK, Luxembourg, Middle East and India. For more than two decades, Damco Solutions has been a one-stop solution, service, and technology provider for its global clientele comprising SMBs, Fortune-500 companies, and public-sector organizations. As a Salesforce Gold (crest) Consulting Partner, it co-creates personalized and cost-effective Salesforce CRM solutions to help its clients ensure business growth, improve operational efficiency, build stronger customer relationships and gain competitive advantage underpinned by its highly efficient team of certified Salesforce developers, product consultants, administrators, and architects that has delivered over 75 projects till 2022.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”