India champions time tracking implementation

A market leader in the domain of time tracking with a user base of more than 35,000 users, DeskTime gained significant popularity in the US and is now focusing its growth on the Indian market. The company went online in 2011 with the primary objective to boost workplace transparency and ensure employees manage their time to the optimum. Popular software review aggregators like Capterra, Source Forge, and G2 have acknowledged DeskTime as a noteworthy player in the international market. Subscriber Exclusive
DeskTime now offers an all-in-one software solution for companies looking for a competitive team monitoring tool and has seen an impressive surge of Indian users in the past 1,5 years. As told by DeskTime's CEO Artis Rozentāls: “We saw the fastest growth last year when the c19 pandemic hit. It didn’t take long for the number of our new customers to triple. The 2020 jump was impressive, with a +160% increase in turnover.”
The user increase in the Indian market has most likely been due to the fact that employers are growing increasingly aware of the profound impact smart employee monitoring can have on individuals and organizations. Time tracking software can effectively help reduce operational expenses by identifying methods in which employees' proficiency levels can be improved and the time spent in the office can be best utilized. DeskTime's experience shows that Indian teams caught on quickly and have stuck with time tracking ever since the beginning of the pandemic. What's more, DeskTime is also one of the most cost-effective solutions out there. With bulk discounts and an opportunity to pay for subscriptions annually, DeskTime's starting price is as low as just $3.85 per user per month.
Running a large enterprise requires objective data available at speed and on-demand to make smart decisions, which can only be facilitated through a robust measurement system. It's no secret that for a business organization to thrive, it's essential to implement an efficient time tracking and time management system. It means doing this not only with time tracking in mind but also looking for a good employee management solution. In other words, it has to be a single software-based system that helps employees manage their time while allowing the employer to evaluate their team's performance. Ideally, it also has to aid the HR and even accounting departments.
“If you are concerned about the productivity of your employees and want to get the data about the applications they are using daily, then DeskTime will be an amazing solution for you. It is undoubtedly cost-effective compared to the other time tracking software. The dashboard panel is super easy to use. It certainly has been helping us with boosting productivity. We definitely recommend this software to companies with both remote and office employees.”
Alsam Hasib, the managing director of HasTech IT
