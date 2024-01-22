The Art of Sleep & Relaxation:

Luxury mattresses in India have redefined the art of relaxation. As more people prioritise a good night’s rest, the market for high-end mattresses has flourished, offering a range of options that blend advanced technology with skilled craftsmanship. Luxury mattresses go beyond mere bedding; they are sanctuaries of indulgence and your private spas that aid body recovery and provide uncompromised sleep night after night.

A decade ago, buying a mattress was a no-brainer. People who preferred a firm sleep base opted for a coir mattress, and those who preferred a softer one went for a cotton base. People used to pay very little attention to the comfort of mattresses. As a result, these mattresses would wear out, get lumpy, sink in, and stop supporting the body for an uninterrupted night’s sleep over a few months. Only recently have people realised the importance of a good mattress and are slowly learning what to expect.

Investing in a Luxury Mattress:

Investing in a luxury mattress goes beyond acquiring a piece of bedroom furniture; it becomes a pivotal decision in safeguarding and enhancing one’s overall sleep health. A luxury mattress offers more than a comfortable surface; it provides tailored support that aligns the spine, relieves pressure points, and minimises disturbances throughout the night. Luxury mattresses incorporate advanced materials and technologies to regulate temperature, ensuring a relaxed and conducive sleep environment. They provide orthopaedic support by helping decompress your spine. The technological advancements they come with provide your body with the recovery it needs every night. The result is a restful night’s sleep, promoting physical recovery, mental rejuvenation, and an overall improvement in well-being.

Best Luxury Mattress in India - The solution to all your sleep problems

Magniflex (Made in Italy) is Europe’s No. 1 mattress brand with 63 years of legacy. Magniflex mattresses stand out in the realm of sleep luxury, offering numerous unique features and benefits that elevate your sleeping experience. Magniflex, the best mattress brand in India, crafts its mattresses with precision and innovation. They design their mattresses to adapt to the body’s contours, providing personalised support that promotes proper spinal alignment and alleviates pressure points. The most remarkable aspect of Magniflex is that they offer a range of mattresses that cater to every sleep requirement. If you have a sleep problem, Magniflex has a solution to help you fix it. Let’s explore their exquisite collection of mattresses.

Magniflex adds a touch of luxury, style and elegance to your bedroom

Unparalleled Comfort with Virtuoso:

Virtuoso is for those living the good life. Check out the Virtuoso for the most indulgent sleep. This luxurious mattress from Magniflex uses rarest materials, exquisite fabrics and certified natural fibres to provide the ideal sleep conditions.

What makes Virtuoso the most exquisite mattress?

1. The unique two sides - one for winters and the other for summers provide uncompromised comfort in all seasons.

2. The winter side of the mattress is made of precious fibres such as Cashmere, Merino wool, Camel wool and Horsehair to create the ideal microclimate on cold wintery days and provide cozy comfort.

3. The summer side contains naturally cooling fibres like Silk, Horsehair, Linen and Cotton to create calming and breathable comfort for warmer months.

Armonia - a couple’s sleep sanctuary:

Showcasing Armonia in your bedroom becomes as desirable as other luxurious items. For couples with varying comfort preferences, the Luxurious and Elegant Armonia allows each partner to select their desired comfort quickly through a simple zip and flip mechanism. Check out the Luxurious and Elegant Armonia.

What makes Armonia so desirable?

1. The combination of the Memoform topper and the layers of Eliosoft and Elioform provide various adjustable comfort levels.

2. The patented and anatomical Memoform layer prevents pressure point formation and promotes blood circulation.

3. Dual Comfort Sides are tailored for couples’ individual comfort and require no sleep compromises.

Magniflex’s Magnistretch – an Orthopaedic Mattress that cares for your spine.

The only certified Orthopaedic Mattress you Need -Magnistretch:

The only certified “orthopaedic mattress” in India. A mattress made from Magniflex’s patented Stretch technology is a dream come true for your spine! The prestigious American Chiropractic Association endorses this mattress, designed to meet your needs and provide a complete energy boost. It is perfect for those who love to move.

What makes Magnistretch an Orthopaedic Mattress?

1. Magniflex’s patented MagniStretch Technology results from years of research and development in partnership with the University of Zaragoza and offers remarkable benefits to your back and spine.

2. Gentle stretching from the lower back to the feet.

3. It alleviates muscle tension, relieves pain, and enhances blood flow.

A mattress that keeps you cool in Summer - Magnicool

Are you struggling to wake up without feeling sweaty and sticky? Magnicool has created a cooling mattress that specifically addresses this issue. With its innovative MagniCool cover fabric, this mattress provides unbeatable freshness even during the hottest summer months.

Check out the mattress that offers unparalleled freshness even in peak summers.

What makes Magnicool the ideal cooling mattress?

1. Made with unique Japanese fabric that has a temperature-regulating feature

2. It promotes air circulation for an ideal microclimate between the body and the mattress.

3. Efficient heat dissipation and enhanced breathability.

A mattress that massages while you sleep - Massaggio

Massagio is a mattress that will be your masseuse. The Massagio Deluxe mattress has a built-in massaging system that provides a continuous micro-massage, regenerating the skin and giving a sense of unparalleled well-being. This mattress is perfect for reactivating microcirculation in the body, providing you with the most therapeutic sleep.

What makes Massagio a therapeutic mattress?

1. The serrated surface of the foam provides a massaging effect while you sleep.

2. This unique design offers differentiated support to the five main parts of the body: head, shoulders, back, legs and ankles.

3. Distributes and balances the body’s weight along the length of the mattress and provides the proper support to every part of the body.

What Makes Magniflex mattresses better than the other Luxury Mattress Brands in India?

Patented Memoform:

Magniflex’s patented memory foam, known as Memoform, is anatomically designed to adjust according to the body’s weight and shape, regardless of one’s build. The material consists of high-density cells that remain open to facilitate air circulation. Furthermore, the micro-cellular structure of the material responds to the body’s pressure, providing sufficient support and comfort.

Patented Stretch Technology:

The patented Magnistretch is a revolutionary advancement in sleep technology. With the help of cutting-edge technology and a patented system that adapts to weight distribution for maximum comfort, the technology is designed to support the spine in the best possible way. The Magnistretch technology mattress has a NASA-certified Outlast fabric composed of soft viscose. This fabric absorbs excess heat and releases it as needed, producing a clever body and back stretch mechanism. This innovative design promotes a better night’s sleep by easing pressure points and lessening muscle contractions. All these features make Magniflex’s Magnistretch the ideal orthopaedic mattress.

Comparison between Magniflex and the other Luxury Mattress Brands in India?

Feature Magniflex Mattresses Competitor's Mattresses Made in Italy IMCI certified – With a single production unit in Prato, Italy. Design, manufacturing and supply are completely made in Italy. Are made in bulk manufacturing facilities locally. Cutting Edge Technology Incorporates cutting-edge technologies and eco-friendly materials like patented memofrom, Elioform, Eliosoft foam, NASA-certified Outlast fabric and mallow foam Primarily relies on traditional materials without a strong emphasis on innovation or eco-friendliness. Personalised Support Magniflex patented Memoform personalised support, adapting to individual body contours for spinal alignment and pressure point relief. Offers standard support without the same level of adaptability to individual preferences and body shapes. Temperature Regulation Uses advanced temperature-regulating technologies - like Magnicool, Outlast fabric, Tencel fabric, wood fabric & satin viscose ensuring a cool and comfortable sleep surface throughout the night. May lack dedicated technologies for effective temperature regulation, potentially leading to discomfort during sleep. Ergonomic Solutions Embraces cutting-edge designs and ergonomic solutions like Magnistretch offering a range of firmness levels to cater to diverse sleep preferences. Limited variety in firmness options, with a more standardized approach to mattress design. Sustainable Practices OEKO-TEX certified. Magniflex commits to sustainability by incorporating eco-friendly materials and promoting responsible manufacturing practices. Sustainability practices may vary, and there might be less emphasis on using environmentally friendly materials. Health and Wellness Focus Prioritizes health and wellness, contributing to improved sleep quality and overall well-being through innovative design and materials. While promoting sleep, the focus on health and wellness might not be as pronounced with a more traditional approach to mattress design. Overall Sleep Experience Redefines the notion of luxury, delivering a harmonious blend of comfort, sustainability, and innovation for a truly rejuvenating rest. Offers a comfortable sleep experience but may lack the same level of innovation, luxury, or emphasis on holistic well-being. Certified and verified Magniflex mattresses are certified by OEKO-TEX, American Chiropractic Association (ACA), GOTS and are anti-bacterial, anti-dustmite, anti-allergy & baby-safe May lack certifications for being completely safe.

Magniflex - The Best Mattress Brand in India:

The comparison highlights Magniflex’s unmatched excellence in material innovation, personalised support, temperature regulation, ergonomic solutions, and sustainability practices, creating an unparalleled sleeping experience together. While other manufacturers may offer comfort, Magniflex’s unwavering dedication to advancing the sleep industry puts it ahead of the curve for luxurious mattress offerings.

