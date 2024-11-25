Bengaluru, India, [25th November’ 24] – Enrich Money , a leading innovator in India’s wealth-tech sector, proudly announces the appointment of Mayur Rao as its Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Mayur’s appointment comes as Enrich Money accelerates its mission to redefine wealth creation in India, leveraging technology, education, and strategic leadership to empower millions of investors.

A Wall Street Veteran with Unmatched Expertise

An Ivy League graduate from the University of Pennsylvania, Mayur Rao brings over 15 years of experience from some of the world’s most influential financial institutions. At JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank, he led the development of algorithmic trading systems that set benchmarks in global markets. At BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with over $10 trillion in assets under management, he was instrumental in the Aladdin business, a critical platform for risk management and portfolio operations used globally by institutional clients.

Mayur’s most recent role was at ExodusPoint Capital, a $12 billion hedge fund recognized for its rapid growth and cutting-edge trading strategies. Joining shortly after its inception, Mayur played a key role in scaling its technology and strategic operations, further cementing his reputation for excellence in the financial world.

“The Indian wealth-tech sector is poised for a revolution,” said Mayur Rao. “With a burgeoning middle class, increasing financial awareness, and rapid digital adoption, this is a moment of unparalleled opportunity. I am thrilled to join Enrich Money, where we are building solutions that will empower Indians to take control of their financial future using technology, data, and education. This is not just about building a platform; it’s about building a movement that democratizes wealth creation.”

Expanding Enrich Money’s Horizon

At Enrich Money, Mayur will spearhead not only the evolution of the Orca platform—designed to provide retail traders and long-term investors with sophisticated tools and insights—but also play a pivotal role in:

Brand Positioning : Strengthening Enrich Money's reputation as a trusted leader in the wealth-tech space, ensuring alignment with the needs and aspirations of India's growing investor base.

Pan-India Growth : Driving Enrich Money's expansion into key markets, making advanced wealth-tech solutions accessible to millions across the country.

Unlocking Horizontal Value Levers: Identifying and executing strategies to expand the firm's offerings, creating new revenue streams, and delivering a seamless ecosystem for wealth creation.

“Mayur’s appointment is a major milestone for Enrich Money,” said Ponmudi Radhakrishnan. “His ability to innovate, scale platforms, and deliver strategic growth will be invaluable as we expand our reach and impact. I am excited to welcome Mayur and look forward to the transformative journey ahead as we work together to redefine wealth-tech for millions of Indians.”

Transforming Wealth-Tech in India

Mayur’s appointment comes as Enrich Money is rapidly scaling its operations to meet the diverse needs of Indian investors. The Orca platform, with its robust suite of tools, data-driven insights, and algorithmic solutions, is being iteratively enhanced to cater to both novice and seasoned investors. In addition, the firm is deeply committed to increasing financial literacy and inclusivity, ensuring that every user has the knowledge and resources to make informed decisions.

“Enrich Money is building for the future of India,” added Mayur. “By combining technology with financial literacy, we are unlocking a wealth of opportunities for every Indian, regardless of their background. Together with the incredible team at Enrich Money, I am committed to creating solutions that are accessible, transparent, and impactful.”

About Enrich Money

Enrich Money is a pioneering wealth-tech platform dedicated to empowering Indian investors through cutting-edge technology, education, and innovation. With tools like the Orca platform, Enrich Money simplifies wealth creation for retail traders and long-term investors, ensuring access to advanced strategies and financial empowerment for millions. Enrich Money offers seamless Demat account services, providing investors with a secure and efficient way to manage and trade financial assets, making wealth management accessible to everyone.

