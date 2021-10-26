MergerDomo Raises USD 500K as Pre-Series A Bridge Round from existing & new investors

MergerDomo, an online global tech-based investment banking marketplace, has raised USD 500K as a bridge round from existing investors including Nadir B Godrej, Chairman & Managing Director, Godrej Industries Ltd.

MergerDomo is one of the fastest growing platforms for investment banking, M&A, Technology sourcing, debt & equity funding opportunities for SMEs & Startups.

In this round the MergerDomo has raised funds from Nadir B Godrej and other individual investors, including industry veterans from sectors including Auto, Pharma, Retail and ESDM.

Nadir B. Godrej said, “I am delighted to be a part of the MergerDomo growth story. MergerDomo provides a modern, tech-enabled and efficient solution to SMEs/Startups for the challenges in their Organic/Inorganic growth journeys”.

Hormazd Charna, Founder and CEO, MergerDomo, says, “We want to be recognised as the most trusted one-stop algo based platform that is helping startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to connect with the right investors & advisors. Companies are coming to us for the resources, advice and reach that we extend in deal-making. The fresh funds will help us to further strengthen our platform and significantly boost our ability to meet the expectations of our users.”

MergerDomo has recently closed 2 startup funding deals in superfoods and wellness companies, bringing its total to 5 deals this year. On the consulting front they have closed over 19 deals to date and SME deal flow of over USD 800 million on the platform.

The startup plans toutilise the fresh capital for strategicinvestmentssuch as technology upgrades, moving from algo based system to AI/ML, team expansion and marketing activities. The company plans to boost its tech-based offerings by developingadvanced featuresto facilitate merger and acquisitions (M&A), Private Equity, Debt & JVtransactions.MergerDomo already has in-house funding-related tech tools like the Quick Startup Algo-based Assessment Tool (QSAAT) to check a startups funding readiness.

They are also looking to raise next round of USD 1 million in the coming months. In the next three years, MergerDomo planson growing its global footprint to 15 countries. The company currently has country representatives in the UK, Singapore and S. Korea.