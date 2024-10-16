Milan is a city synonymous with sophistication—its influence on fashion, art and fine dining is well-documented, yet there’s a depth to this city that escapes the casual visitor. Recently, Lufthansa partnered with popular Indian travel influencer Tanya Khanijow to showcase Milan through a discerning lens, one that speaks to those who appreciate more than just surface-level experiences. Together, they explored the city, revealing not only its hidden cultural gems but also the luxurious travel experience Lufthansa provides from the moment you board.

For the discerning business traveller, this journey wasn’t just about getting from one place to another. It was about crafting an elevated experience, where every detail is meticulously considered, whether in the skies or on Milan’s fashion-forward streets.

Lufthansa: The Journey Begins with Luxury

Tanya’s journey began with Lufthansa, a brand that stands for efficiency, elegance and an unparalleled flying experience. Her flight from India to Milan set the tone for what would be a seamless journey from start to finish. Lufthansa’s exceptional service—from swift check-in to the onboard experience—stood out as a model of refined travel.

Tanya captured her journey in a series of engaging reels, showcasing the heightened anticipation of traveling with Lufthansa. With spacious seating, gourmet meals and a team dedicated to providing an exceptional in-flight experience, Lufthansa redefined the meaning of luxury in travel. For business travellers, Lufthansa’s ability to merge comfort with practicality, allowing passengers to arrive refreshed and ready for their next venture, speaks to the airline’s commitment to excellence.

Milan’s Cultural Legacy: A Historical Journey

Once in Milan, the journey shifted from the luxurious skies to the city’s rich tapestry of art and culture. Milan’s historical significance is often overshadowed by its reputation as a global fashion hub, but as Tanya demonstrated, this city is a treasure trove of historical marvels waiting to be discovered.

With local guide Elisabetta Roncati, Tanya delved into the city’s past, from the Gothic grandeur of the Duomo di Milano to the medieval stronghold of Sforza Castle. These landmarks, emblematic of Milan’s storied past, offered a glimpse into the city’s evolution—from the ancient Roman Empire to the heart of the Renaissance. Milan’s historic Navigli Canals, partly designed by Leonardo da Vinci, offered yet another layer of the city’s architectural brilliance.

This historical depth offers more than just a tourist stop. It serves as a backdrop to understanding Milan’s influence in shaping modern Europe and highlights how seamlessly the city blends the old with the new.

Fashion: Discovering Milan’s Timeless Elegance

No trip to Milan is complete without experiencing its unparalleled influence on global fashion. The Quadrilatero della Moda is the epicentre of this world, where high-end boutiques, avant-garde designers, and elegant cafés line the cobbled streets. Accompanied by fashion expert Lucia Peraldo, Tanya Khanijow navigated these iconic streets with the ease of a local, providing insider tips that transcend the usual tourist experience.

Tanya’s journey wasn’t just about window shopping at designer flagships like Prada and Gucci. She ventured into exclusive boutiques where up-and-coming local designers showcase their creations, and explored vintage markets that are frequented by Milanese fashion aficionados. These markets, brimming with one-of-a-kind pieces, are where Milan’s most stylish residents find their wardrobe staples—something that resonates with travellers seeking a more authentic experience.

Food: A Culinary Sojourn with Local Flavours

Milan’s culinary landscape is as diverse as its fashion scene, and Tanya’s journey through the city’s food culture, guided by local experts Matteo Villa and Livio Cesareo, offers an insider’s perspective on authentic Italian dining. For those with a keen palate, food in Milan is more than a meal—it’s an exploration of flavours that define the city’s identity.

Tanya’s culinary adventure began at bustling local markets, where fresh ingredients like truffles, regional cheeses, and artisanal pasta are readily available. The real treat, however, was dining in trattorias frequented by locals, where authenticity reigns supreme. These intimate, family-run establishments serve dishes rooted in tradition, from rich risottos to the classic cotoletta alla milanese.

For those who appreciate fine dining, Milan offers a culinary experience that extends far beyond Michelin-starred restaurants. The city’s local dining scene, with its focus on quality ingredients and time-honoured recipes, is where the heart of Milan’s food culture truly lies.

The Lufthansa Standard: Beyond Just Travel

As Tanya’s Milan adventure drew to a close, it became evident that Lufthansa’s role in this journey was more than just providing transportation. From the first step on board to the final descent into Milan, Lufthansa ensured that every aspect of the travel experience was tailored to elevate the traveller’s journey. The airline’s seamless blend of comfort, efficiency, and luxury makes the entire journey—from sky to street—an integral part of the overall experience.

Tanya’s exploration of Milan, paired with Lufthansa’s exceptional service, underscores a crucial point for today’s business travellers: travel is no longer just about getting from point A to point B. It’s about how you travel, the quality of the experience, and the attention to detail that makes the journey as meaningful as the destination.

For business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals seeking both leisure and luxury, this blend of travel and exploration offers more than just another trip. It is an opportunity to experience a city—and a journey—with the elevated perspective that only Lufthansa can offer.

“This article is part of the sponsored content programme”