Mind your Marketing

Mind your marketing with Abraham Alapatt of Thomas Cook

| Updated on August 23, 2019 Published on August 23, 2019

In this week's Mind Your Marketing, Abraham Alapatt – President & Group Head – Marketing, Service Quality, Value Added Services & Innovation, Thomas Cook, speaks about how brands can stitch together great customer experiences.

Published on August 23, 2019
Next Story

It is all about the people

Mind your marketing with Abraham Alapatt of Thomas Cook