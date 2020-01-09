We are already in the era of experiences

Fisker announces plan to go electric, and mass market
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
With over 8 years of leadership experience in the field of marketing and e-business in India and across Asia, Pallavi Chopra, Head of Marketing for the bus ticketing platform redBus, speaks about how critical it is for brands to create experiences of value, the importance of honest communication and how a greater understanding of consumers’ wants and needs can impact brands. Along with an entrepreneurial stint at chiefofstaff.com, Pallavi has worked with several brands like ING, Samsung and Nike in areas of brand marketing, strategy, digital marketing, e-commerce, product development and demand generation.
With millennials, choice remains the key driver while with GenZ the mobile-first approach yields greater results. With marketing, our focus is on what I would call the “critical glance” – those few seconds where you either have your audience or you have lost them. Neither millennials nor GenZ want to invest their time if they aren’t entertained or informed within that time span. Another aspect they have affected is the quality of marketing, they aren’t afraid to speak their mind on any matter and they have no reservations on taking brands to task.
Comical or emotion-driven content are the preferred choice among these consumers. However, ultimately, they look for an honest proposition from a brand when making the decision to engage.
A healthy combination of both. Ideas needs to lead the charge while technology aids in the effort. Some of the greatest wins in marketing are achieved simply because a great idea was championed towards a smart execution while utilising the technology at hand.
Pallavi says…
a) My top three marketing buzzwords
Buzzwords fade away, especially quite quickly in the world of marketing, so I tend to not put any
weight to them.
b) Three words I believe define a hot brand
Honest, approachable and innovative
c) A powerful ad campaign I liked
Google’s ‘Home Alone, Again’ campaign
We are already in the era of experiences and an experience outweighs products and brands in the mind of a consumer. In the current market, businesses are able to quickly replicate or offer an alternative to any USP offered by the competition, blurring the line for a brand to own a space or feature. Experience adds to the value of the overall proposition and is expected by customers.
Honest communication is crucial in achieving this. Dramatic claims always tend to backfire as they leave customers feeling betrayed. Also, one should never get complacent and should always strive to improve the experience for customers in a proactive manner rather than being reactive.
Providing greater choice and enabling greater control for the consumer over their experiences is crucial while being quick to improve and innovate always helps stay ahead of the rush.
Engaging storytelling, optimum frequency in communication and absolute relatability among consumers.
While a few exceptions exist, for the most part it doesn’t work. India is a market driven by aspirational customers, the expectations are high with regard to localisation and relevance of content. In this regard, marketing and product more often need to work together to first solve the problems unique to each region and then communicate effectively in a tone and voice that is best understood by that region.
As I stated before, customers expect brands to address them with content that is relevant and
relatable to them. The local nuances have a huge impact in making any campaign successful.
Consumers want to feel that a brand is accessible, and nothing achieves this faster than
communication that is tailored to speak directly to them. While dubbing national campaigns has
become hygiene and easiest to achieve, localisation goes beyond just speaking in the same language.
It also means how a problem of a customer is different from one region to another.
redBus applies the same approach across all markets. Our differentiation comes not by way of North
versus South but rather a greater understanding of the different types of consumers who engage
with our product and how we can cater better to their needs.
Consumers across the markets are the same. They all want a great experience, a great product,
variety of offers and ease of booking. However, the core problem differs from one city/state to
another. Take Bengaluru or Chennai for example, bus travellers here need quality and multiple buses
to choose from and hence our main focus is to give them as many options as possible and the power
to choose from them in the form of ratings and reviews. In Delhi, the problem we identified was that
buses more often than not don’t leave their boarding point till the bus gets completely filled and
hence we tied up with a few bus operators and offered a unique ‘On-Time-Guarantee’ on those
buses which promised that the bus will leave on time, every time.
This article is part of a brand initiative by The Hindu BusinessLine to profile marketing professionals
from across India.
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
Commercial vehicles chief Girish Wagh believes total cost of ownership is the key
Had Ghosn not been arrested, would the merger have happened?
With the former Renault-Nissan boss likely to sing like a canary, the Japanese automaker has its work cut out
The ongoing slowdown, limited fiscal space, tepid investments and geopolitical tensions are set to push the ...
Following positive cues from the Asian markets, the Indian benchmark indices have rallied today. The Nifty and ...
The spot price of Natural Gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange broke below ₹156, a key level, last week. Thus, ...
Adequate life insurance, an inflation-adjusted education fund and careful retirement planning are among the ...
Slaying stereotypes for 10 years now, Katja Lindeberg’s ‘clown princess’ has been holding a mirror to society
A music park combines the history of the Taiwan with its love for percussion
Different parts of Delhi have reverberated with the sounds of protests against new citizenship laws in the ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...