On October 5th, 2024, Mehta Jewellery, a 114-year-old family firm relocated to the end of Kasturi Rangan Road, on a stretch formally known as Seshadri Street. At the inauguration, the firm celebrated the arrival of the 4th generation in business and set forth its theme for a new era in its history—Crafted with Infinite Love.

The company’s new brandmark represents this theme. Brushed in gold, it is forged by an infinity symbol, that is woven together by two diamonds to form a heart-shaped diamond, complemented by a diamond star atop its crown. “We wanted everything about the logo to represent the experience we visualise for our clients: mindful, heartfelt and timeless,” says Akshay Mehta, the partner representing the new generation of Mehta Jewellery.

The last eight months at Mehta Jewellery have been an exciting time for designers and artisans. Their 114th inaugural launch came with four exclusive collections of jewellery that bring a new scope to the culture and joy of jewellery wearers.

Padma is Mehta Jewellery’s collection named after its primary design elements, the lotus and lily pads. Describing the motivation behind the collection, senior partner Niyati Mehta says, “In our culture, the Padma or lotus has inspired so many metaphors of beauty, resilience, symmetry, and purity. The flower is found where life flourishes and represents wealth. We want to bring these concepts to life through jewellery.” The collection combines design and artisanship with the layers, subtleties, and colours of the Padma, embellished with Nature’s gifts of gold, diamonds, rubies, and emeralds.

Recollection 2.0 is the second iteration of Mehta Jewellery’s iconic antique collection. Abhay Mehta, the senior partner says, “Antique jewellery is rarely well-documented. Yet the aesthetic of antique jewellery holds a charm in the hearts of many. We want to use the techniques of antique jewellery-makers to offer the jewellery wearer new designs.” The antique recreations inspire a flashback to a different century, where the achari used his skill and talent with simple tools, laying the oundation for today’s jewellery.

High jewellery is the pride of every jeweller, big or small, corporate or family-owned. It is a hallmark of the jewellers’ vision and the artisans’ skills matched to their customers’ expectations. These customers typically seek jewellery that stands out as ornamentation and Mehta Jewellery’s High Jewellery Collection offers them just that. Their Instagram page now features a slow public release of their newest products.

Mehta’s most prized collection—Masterpieces—is a manifestation of a dream. Speaking of the inspiration for the collection, Akshay says, “When we dream, we are free. Every visualised second is intentional and backed only by desire and inspiration. The feelings dreams convey—no stone is left unturned, no compromise is made, not an inch is wasted. When we share a dream, we want it to resonate with our customers.” Crafted with Infinite Love, the Masterpiece collection is a composition of diamonds sorted from a thousand more with each diamond set exactly where it should be.

With spectacular offerings for the adventurous and timeless treasures for those who see beauty in the classic, Mehta Jewellery invites all jewellery wearers to their brand new, tastefully decorated showroom in the verdant neighbourhood of Kasturi Rangan Road, providing clients a welcome respite from the bustling marketplaces that have become the norm.

While the festive season is in full swing, be sure to make use of their inaugural offers.

