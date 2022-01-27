PeachPay helps freelancers create more by combining back-office tasks in its all-in-one-tool!

[Washington D.C, United States 19th Jan 2022] - Culmination of Charles Zhang’s extensive experience in the freelancing world, PeachPay is an ever-growing, one-stop platform for digital product and service providers to run their business with high efficiency. Trusted by more than 14,000 gratified freelancers, PeachPay combines Invoice generation, Payments collection, Client Management, Call & Meeting Scheduling, and Marketing in a single place, with reasonable charges. You and your team will be working with one centralized system instead of multiple tools simultaneously to achieve customer satisfaction second to none.

Just sign up now and create an account at https://www.peachpay.me, connect to Stripe or Coinbase, update your profile, list your products and services and share using a customized URL or QR Code.

Mika Cannon, one of PeachPay’s pleased users, shared, “I was looking for a platform where I could sell my courses and digital content rather than starting a new website from scratch, as I already was running other websites and did not want to handle more. I am grateful that I found PeachPay. It has a great user interface and a swift payment system,” Paul, Youtube content creator, shared, “I can now just focus on creating content for my clients while PeachPay takes care of the rest of the things.”

PeachPay has been a significant success in the freelance market in India as well, which is the second-fastest-growing freelance market globally. The new work paradigms after Covid-19’s inception in India alike elsewhere have tested the conventional 9-to-5, full-time jobs, and till 2025, this market is expected to grow to a $30 billion economy rapidly.

View other testimonials at: https://www.peachpay.me/

PeachPay services the $1.4 trillion freelance markets with all competitive features. The team behind PeachPay has been known to strive to bring positive change worldwide by helping more than 50,000 non-profit organizations raise more than USD 1 Billion.

PeachPay allows its users to customize their profile the way they want and set up a PayMe page, with payment acceptance in conventional currency and cryptocurrencies. Users can generate unlimited invoices in over 100 currencies for domestic and international clients, with automatic reminders before due dates to collect payments.

Payments and donations can be accepted via different methods, including Credit cards, ACH Bank Transfers, Apple pay, Google pay, and customized URLs and QR codes. QR code links are designed to make purchases easy, quick, and secure.

All payments are processed securely by trusted payment providers Stripe and Coinbase. Users can sell their digital content with just a few clicks and establish a revenue stream combining both one-time and recurring payments. Moreover, it is the first platform that enables users to split the transaction fees with the customer.

PeachPay’s all-new, innovative scheduling tool sanctions clients to book discovery calls swiftly, paid appointments, and private meetings with business owners and freelancers. Also, it keeps your list of contacts updated and keeps track of all upcoming calls and sessions.

The attractive user interface and well-tailored product listings, product photos, and content preview sections pull the customers and simplify the complete process to make it quick.

Charles Zhang shared, “PeachPay is the ultimate solution for freelancers and online business people to have their work managed all through one platform. Before PeachPay, like many fellow freelancers, I found myself jumping from app to app or websites to get things done. Moreover, the magnified prices were a big challenge”. He further added, “So come join PeachPay, let us take care of all problems while you take care of your content