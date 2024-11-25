PROchure : the professional brochure ! @ www.prochure.in

Here’s some Good News for Professionals and Businesses !!

This need-of-the-hour App called PROchure, which is very aptly named since it is an E-Brochure of Professional Services and Products, is conceptualized and developed by Vipar CONNECT, the IT wing of Vipar ®, a company based out of Bangalore in Karnataka.

“Businesses and Consultants are presently advertising themselves on Facebook and Instagram as both of these are popular platforms. However, they must realize and understand that these are essentially Socializing apps and that it is imperative for them to have their presence on an exclusive business-oriented platform like PROchure, which is absolutely dedicated towards Promotion of Business Brands and Professionals. And this is the only way how people can reach out to them via specific search criteria.” says its founder Ar. Vinod Venugopal.

He adds “Covering over 500 categories of professional services and products, PROchure is an app designed for the people at large since each one of us is searching for some kind of service or product on a daily basis.”

Though PROchure in itself is very uniquely structured, both in terms of its strong concept and a user-friendly layout, the fundamental USP of this platform is its data of 100% Verified Profiles, which is why it stands out from its remotely-similar competitors as well

PROchure is a Subscription-based app to avoid fake profiles, duplication of profiles, discontinued businesses and also to ensure that one shall mandatorily update their correct and present official contact information since they have paid for it.

PROchure, however, does not give false promises regarding lead generation since this is only an advertising platform of one’s works and commodities.

The search criteria is so simple, systematic and organized that users can easily search for any business profile based on state, city and even via pin code, and reach out to their preferred service provider / product retailer with a host of interesting features called Cubicles, Shout-Out, Virtual Secretary, etc.

Profile Creators have the facility to add their contact numbers, operating addresses with unlimited number of branches, create their own Portfolios / Catalogues with both descriptive Images and Videos.

One can create up to 20 different Profiles of Services and/or Products in multiple categories with just one account registration (that is, in one subscription).

What’s most impressive about this app is its intricate segregation of various service and retail industries into specific categories and sub-categories so as to make the search all the more easier and accurate.

Ms. Harsha Dinesh, the Brand Marketing Strategist at Vipar ®, is confident that Businesses and Consultants couldn’t have asked for a better platform since Vipar ® plans to advertise PROchure to the general public via various Print and Digital Campaigns across some of the top, most read and circulated News and Media Publications both in India (at a regional level and at a national level) and also in Foreign Publications along with other Media and PR Events, every year year-on-year.

PROchure @ www.prochure.in

Vipar’s Data Analyst, Ms. Ila Sahay, clarifies that their prioritized emphasis is to focus on Quality and each Profile is intricately scrutinized to ensure consistent credibility of the app.

They intend to create awareness amongst people that certain popular search engines are not concept-oriented apps like PROchure and that is why majority of the information available on these search engines are misleading and incorrect.

“We promise to ensure that there will be random quarterly / half-yearly tele-verification and, in some rare cases, physical verification processes to authenticate the profiles on the app. After all, who would like to go through the hassle and torture of ending up with wrong numbers and non-existing businesses?” as quoted by the Operations Head of Vipar ®, Mr. Shameer.

It also has a strict platform policy of not entertaining any content that is social, religious and political in nature. And any content, even in the minutest way, violating the norms and rules of the platform will be blocked with immediate effect.

PROchure ® is a trademark-registered brand in India, which has Binoculars as its logo. The Binoculars is appropriately chosen to symbolize the purpose of it, which is to make visible things that are far from you, closer to you.

“Business Listings and Brand Promotion is only the core concept of PROchure. We also have educative and informative content for both adults and children from the age of 12 years, which we are currently working on. Updates on New App Features will be regularly announced via various mediums”, assures Ar. Vinod.

There are currently approximately 6000 listings on the app from more than 20 prominent cities in India.

Download the PROchure app on Play Store by clicking on the Link below :

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.prochure.PROchure&hl=en&gl=US

• PROchure is pronounced exactly how brochure is.

• The first 3 alphabets of PROchure are in capitals to denote that the app is about Professional Services and Products.

• A brochure is a booklet containing pictures and information about a product or service. And PROchure, simply put, is a digital brochure !

PROchure ® is a product of Vipar ® (@ www.vipar.in) which is founded and owned by Architect Vinod Venugopal, a registered architect with the Council of Architecture in India. A ’96 batch graduate from M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology in Bangalore, Ar. Vinod, with over 2 decades of professional experience and expertise in the field of architecture, has always been extremely passionate about creating innovative and socially beneficial concepts.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”