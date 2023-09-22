Electric cars, once a futuristic concept, are now hitting the mainstream roads, and it’s no wonder why. These eco-friendly vehicles offer not only environmental benefits but also significant financial advantages. As you ride into the world of electric vehicles (EVs), it’s crucial to consider one more aspect that adds to your joy and security - electric car insurance.

The Electric Revolution

Electric cars have taken the automotive industry by storm, and their popularity is soaring. Accessibility plays a pivotal role in this surge, with more consumers opting for electric vehicles, particularly electric cars. Their eco-friendly nature is another compelling factor, appealing to environmentally conscious drivers. Moreover, there are significant financial incentives associated with electric vehicles. One of the prominent benefits is the substantial savings on fuel costs, a welcome relief for any vehicle owner.

EVs are not only eco-friendly but also significantly cost-effective in the long run, making them an attractive choice for customers. Additionally, the central government is constantly taking new initiatives to boost the adoption of EVs, making it a green and economical alternative to diesel and petrol vehicles.

Considering the growing focus of governments and industry bodies on greener and more sustainable solutions, the adoption of EVs is only going to increase with time. With more and more people buying EVs each year, the EV industry holds a promising future in India. However, amid all the excitement, it’s crucial not to overlook a vital aspect - electric car insurance.

Don’t Forget Electric Car Insurance

Just like traditional fuel-powered vehicles, electric cars require insurance coverage. Electric car insurance policies offer financial protection against damages to your electric car. The level of coverage can vary depending on the type of policy you choose.

For instance, a third-party liability cover safeguards you against damages caused to a third party, while comprehensive policies extend protection to your car and yourself. Comprehensive policies often include various add-ons, ensuring you have comprehensive protection. *

Claims are subject to terms and conditions set forth under motor insurance policy.

As we step into the festive season, it’s also the perfect time to consider securing your future and your loved ones’ well-being.

Why Electric Car Insurance Matters

While third-party liability insurance is mandatory under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, comprehensive coverage is not obligatory but highly recommended. Imagine if any damage were to befall your cherished electric car. Repairs can be expensive and could disrupt your financial stability.

With electric car insurance, your savings remain relatively unscathed. Your insurance provider, based on your policy details, covers the cost of repairs. Similarly, a third-party policy protects you from having to bear the expenses for damages to another person’s vehicle. Thus, while comprehensive coverage may not be mandatory, it’s undoubtedly in your best interest to invest in it. *

Claims are subject to terms and conditions set forth under motor insurance policy.

Choose Your Insurer Wisely

While there are several insurance options for electric vehicle insurance in India, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance offers an electric vehicle insurance policy with several advantages:

Cashless Repairs: Access to over 6,500 network garages for hassle-free repairs. *

Cashless Hospitalization: Coverage across 8,000+ hospitals. *

Quick Purchase Journey: The policy can be obtained in less than 3 minutes. *

Claim Facility: Enjoy cashless claims. *

Customizable Add-ons: Choose from 7+ add-ons, including a motor protection cover. *

Claims Processing: Digital claims processing within 20 minutes. *

Claim Settlement Ratio: A remarkable 98% *

On-the-Spot Settlement: Available through the Caringly Yours app for added convenience. *

Claims are subject to terms and conditions set forth under motor insurance policy.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance’s EV insurance policy offers comprehensive coverage for electric vehicles, safeguarding owners from financial losses and damages in the event of accidents or unforeseen incidents. This insurance not only provides financial protection but also ensures peace of mind when you need it the most. Additionally, the policy includes a wide range of roadside assistance services, including a dedicated EV helpline, on-site charging, SOS support, and towing services for instances when you run out of energy or face other unexpected challenges on the road. *

Claims are subject to terms and conditions set forth under motor insurance policy.

Invest in joy and security.

As you prepare for the season’s festivities, consider this - investing in comprehensive electric car insurance is not just about financial security; it’s also about ensuring joy and peace of mind for yourself and your loved ones. It’s a sensible choice, a gift of security that truly enhances the joyous spirit of the season.

Don’t forget the crucial aspect of electric car insurance as you embark on your electric vehicle journey. It not only offers financial protection but also ensures your peace of mind while you ride into the future with your eco-friendly and cost-effective electric car.

* Standard T&C apply.

Insurance is the subject matter of solicitation. For more details on benefits, exclusions, limitations, terms, and conditions, please read the sales brochure/policy wording carefully before concluding a sale.

This article is part of sponsored content programme.’