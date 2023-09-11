Gold holds a special place in the hearts and minds of people in India. Its importance goes beyond its monetary value and carries an emotional significance rooted in culture and tradition. But there is another practical side to having gold. When you are facing a sudden financial problem and need money instantly, you have two options: selling your gold or getting a gold loan.

Keep reading to learn more about instant gold loans versus selling gold and discover which option is better.

● Quick and easy process

Selling your gold can be a hassle, involving finding a trustworthy buyer, negotiating a fair price, and dealing with paperwork. In contrast, getting a gold loan is usually a fast and straightforward process. Applying for the loan involves minimal paperwork and a simple assessment of your gold’s value. Once approved, you can access the loan quickly, helping you address your financial requirements without delay.

● Retain ownership of your gold

One of the top benefits of getting a gold loan is that you can get the funds you need, without compromising on the ownership of your gold jewellery. Gold holds both sentimental and financial value, making it a precious asset worth holding onto. With an instant gold loan, you get to keep your gold while using it as collateral for a loan. This way, you can meet your financial needs without giving up something personally meaningful or potentially valuable in the future.

● Flexible repayment choices

Another significant reason to consider a gold loan is the flexibility it offers in terms of repayment. Unlike selling your gold in a one-time transaction, a gold loan lets you repay the borrowed amount over a set period. With a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan, you can choose to repay the interest monthly, every two months, quarterly, semi-annually, or annually. This flexibility allows you to pick a repayment schedule that suits your financial situation and goals. Opting for a gold loan empowers you to manage your finances while ensuring a smooth repayment process.

● Lower interest rates

Gold loans typically come with lower interest rates compared to other types of loans, such as personal loans or credit card advances. This gold loan interest rate is because of the security provided by your gold as collateral. Bajaj Finance, for instance, offers gold loans starting from Rs. 5,000 up to Rs. 2 crore, with interest rates starting at 9.50% p.a.

By choosing a gold loan, you can access the funds you need at a more affordable cost, helping you reduce the financial burden. This advantage makes a gold loan an appealing option when you require immediate funds but want to avoid the higher interest rates associated with other loan options.

While selling your gold might appear to be a quick solution for your financial needs, going for a gold loan offers numerous advantages. By opting for a gold loan, you can hold onto your valuable gold jewellery, enjoy a swift and straightforward process, access various repayment options, and benefit from low interest rates. These benefits enable you to secure the funds you need while preserving your cherished jewellery and maintaining control over your financial future.

Next time you require funds, consider the long-term value and sentimental significance of your gold and explore the option of a gold loan. You can easily apply for a Gold Loan through the Bajaj Finance website.

‘This article is part of sponsored content programme.’