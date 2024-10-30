In today’s age, most services have shifted to an online platform, transforming the acquiring of the product or service to digital methods. One such example is car insurance. Nowadays, whether it’s your first time buying a car or simply renewing an existing car insurance policy, buying car insurance online is quick, easy, transparent and stress-free. In this guide, the best way to buy car insurance online is discussed and why this is the most efficient option available today. Let’s take a look!

Why Should You Buy Car Insurance Online?

Nowadays, if anyone wants to buy car insurance online, they have to travel between insurance company offices, submit applications and do manual paperwork. The option of applying for car insurance online has simplified the process quite a bit!

Below are other highlights of the advantages of buying car insurance policies online:

Easy Customisation Online

With Chola MS, customers can personalise their car insurance policy. Recognising that every car owner has unique requirements, Chola MS enables users to customise their policy under the comprehensive insurance category. The platform provides an array of add-ons, such as a depreciation waiver, return-to-invoice cover, and zero depreciation insurance. These options empower customers to build a policy that offers just the right level of protection without the hassle of prolonged consultations or complex paperwork. For example, the depreciation waiver ensures the car is covered without deducting depreciation.

Instant Policy Issuance

Among the many benefits of purchasing automobile insurance coverage via the Internet is the fast provision of coverage. Chola MS offers an instant policy issuance process through Email. Traditionally, customers would have to wait days to receive their physical documents after purchasing car insurance. Furthermore, policy documents are always available to download through an App or WhatsApp bot or through other means for easy reference.

24/7 Customer Support

A 24/7 customer support system adds accessibility to the online insurance platform. Customer support is accessible through live chat, email, and toll-free numbers, which provide immediate assistance. Whether customers need help understanding policy terms, have questions during the claims process, or require guidance during policy purchase, Chola MS ensures round-the-clock service.

How to Buy Car Insurance Online

The steps to buying car insurance on Chola MS are very simple and easy to follow:-

Step 1: Fill in the Relevant Details A car insurance premium is based on factors like the car’s make, model, and variant, age, the history of claims, and location. Rest assured, you don’t have to worry about the hassle of submitting all the related documents in person.

Step 2: Get an Instant Quote Before going ahead, one can ask for a quote. A detailed quote will give a better understanding of the premium amount, and the included provisions that apply to your car. All you have to do is provide your car’s registration number and your contact details.

Step 3: Choose Your Plan You can choose the insurance policy that fits you best at Chola MS. For instance, one can explore a third-party liability cover or opt for the Comprehensive car insurance policy. The latter covers the mandatory not only third-party liability but also against own damages arising from accidents, theft, and calamity. Adding various add-on covers will strengthen the plan while making the premium go up relatively.

Step 4: Make a Cashless Payment The insurer can pay from anywhere by opting for cashless payments. You can pay through Net Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card, etc., after which you will receive your car insurance in the registered mail within minutes. There is continued effort to provide easy-to-use digital payment methods including UPI as an updated option.

Keep Track of the Renewal Date

Renewing car insurance online takes only a few minutes. You can also know how much time there is before the end of the insurance policy at Chola MS. We recommend that you renew your motor insurance well before its expiry date to avoid any break-in policy and an increase in the car insurance premium.

At Chola MS, the claims process is designed to be hassle-free with minimal paperwork and quick settlements ensuring customers receive prompt assistance when they need it most. Customers can also refer to online reviews to get an idea of the company’s claims handling and to provide reliable and quick resolutions.

Beyond the ease of purchase and claims processing, Chola MS also provides discounts and offers that make obtaining car insurance more affordable. These discounts help customers reduce premium costs while retaining comprehensive coverage valuable for drivers seeking a balance between protection and affordability. The availability of these incentives shows Chola MS’s commitment to offering cost-effective solutions.

This article is part of sponsored content programme.”