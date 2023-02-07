Tetra Pak is leading the way to a carbon neutral planet by ushering in innovations in food packaging

With the boom in food delivery apps, ordering your favourite dishes and groceries is possible in a few taps. While that’s a sign of progress, it has also created another challenge – the use of unsustainable packaging. There are so many disposable containers, cutlery, and similar packages that find themselves in trash cans every day, and it is only a growing issue. These are most often made of low quality materials, usually derived from fossil fuels or extracted using energy intensive technologies. The compounded impact of this on the planet is extremely high.

Not many realise that after renewable energy, the next challenge for securing a sustainable future is finding a way to fight global pollution and wastage. With the world’s population predicted to reach 9.1 billion people by 2050, it is important to turn the spotlight on food packaging, which helps keep food safe and nutritious for people to consume, without adding to the burden on the planet.

It is critical to look at it through the lens of sustainability, since using unsustainable food packaging can destroy the planet – from depletion of finite resources to an increase in carbon emissions. Interestingly, a recent survey by Boston Consulting Group shows that 74% of consumers said they would pay more for sustainable packaging. If there’s willingness to change, what’s holding the industry behind? There are myriad challenges along the journey that must be addressed to make a transition. Let’s take a look at them.

The challenges

Raw material and sourcing: With a spike in population all over the globe, the demand for primary raw materials is predicted to double by 2060 . In this scenario, the production of plastic and aluminum for food packaging is on an upward trajectory. While both are considered as great materials to protect food, they are detrimental to the environment. The production of these raw materials triggers the depletion of natural resources and leads to increased carbon emissions. The alternative is to have materials derived from nature such as paper, and only the kind sourced responsibly from certified organizations.

With a spike in population all over the globe, the demand for primary raw materials is . In this scenario, the production of plastic and aluminum for food packaging is on an upward trajectory. While both are considered as great materials to protect food, they are detrimental to the environment. The production of these raw materials triggers the depletion of natural resources and leads to increased carbon emissions. The alternative is to have materials derived from nature such as paper, and only the kind sourced responsibly from certified organizations. Production and distribution: The global food system accounts for 26% of greenhouse gas emissions. It is alarming to note that emissions from global packaging are greater than shipping and aviation. This also means that global warming, which is already a pressing issue, could reach 4.1 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. More efficient packaging that enables long distance transport without a cold chain can be the solution.

The global food system accounts for 26% of greenhouse gas emissions. It is alarming to note that emissions from global packaging are greater than shipping and aviation. This also means that global warming, which is already a pressing issue, could reach by the end of the century. More efficient packaging that enables long distance transport without a cold chain can be the solution. Food protection and consumption: Poverty and hunger are prevailing concerns across the world – statistics reveal that 8.9% of the population can’t afford three square meals a day. Food loss and waste affects nutrition, poverty as well as economic growth. What’s more pressing is that by 2050, as the population grows, there will be a need for 70% more food .

Poverty and hunger are prevailing concerns across the world – reveal that 8.9% of the population can’t afford three square meals a day. Food loss and waste affects nutrition, poverty as well as economic growth. What’s more pressing is that by 2050, as the population grows, there will be a need for Recycling: The world generates about 2.01 billion tonnes of municipal solid waste a year. Despite significant industry initiatives, most waste is not recycled. Here, it is important to understand that often times even material that is recyclable does not get recycled die to gaps in the collection infrastructure.

How Tetra Pak is leading the race in sustainable food packaging

Tetra Pak’s pioneering carton packages largely use plant-based materials - paper, in addition to a small amount of polymer and aluminum. The company is consciously working towards reducing and eliminating these materials, thereby ensuring greater use of paper-based content in the carton packages.

Renewability - the nurturing path to a greener planet

Today, Tetra Pak packaging comprises over 70% paperboard, which can help in improving the climate, reducing environmental impact, protecting nature, and enhancing our quality of life on the planet. The paperboard is renewable because it’s sourced from responsibly managed FSC™ certified forests and other controlled sources to ensure that forests are not depleted.

Taking a life-cycle view

Tetra Pak is also consistently striving for increased recycling worldwide, working with collaborators across the full value chain and more than 170 recyclers globally. The recovered fibres from paperboard can be converted into high-quality paper pulp, and the polymer and aluminium fraction into a wide range of other products.

More recently, Tetra Pak has also piloted a fibre based barrier to replace the aluminum in the package, which is the most energy intensive material to produce. The intend is to take a life-cycle view of the package, not just the end-of-life which is only 7% of the overall climate impact of a carton.

They were also the first to use responsibly sourced sugarcane-based plastic in 2019, after obtaining a Bonsucro Chain of Custody certification, which includes all stages in the supply chain from feedstock production to final packaging. Bonsucro standards follow environmental, social and economic principles, promoting human rights and labour standards, biodiversity and efficiency.

Taking a step ahead in the right direction, in 2020, Tetra Pak also announced their commitment to reach net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in their own operations by 2030. Furthermore, their vision is to clock net-zero GHG emissions for the entire value chain by 2050. They also became the first company in the food packaging industry to have their climate impact reduction targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in 2017.

Looking beyond sourcing and production, the lightweight paper-based materials and form factor of Tetra Pak’s carton packages enable more efficient stacking and larger truckloads, compared to alternatives. Last but not the least, reducing food loss and waste is one of their primary missions, which they are looking to fulfil with their farm-to-table processing technologies and aseptic packaging solutions to extend the shelf life of food and keep perishable food nutritious without the need for refrigeration or additional preservatives.

Tetra Pak is well on its way to becoming the world’s most sustainable food packaging solutions provider!

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”