Introduction: The Appeal of Fixed Deposits in India

Fixed deposits (FDs) stand as one of the most favoured and secure investment choices in India, providing investors with a fixed interest rate for a predetermined tenure, ranging from a few days to several years. This article explores the multifaceted benefits of FDs, particularly highlighting the advantages offered by institutions like Bajaj Finance.

Safety and Credibility: A Foundation for Trust

FDs, available through both banks and non-bank financial institutions such as Bajaj Finance, offer a safe haven for investors seeking steady income without exposing themselves to market risks or volatility. Institutions like Bajaj Finance enhance this sense of security with the highest credit ratings from agencies like CRISIL AAA/Stable and [ICRA]AAA(Stable).

Flexibility and Convenience: Tailoring Investments to Your Needs

One of the key advantages of FDs lies in their flexibility and convenience. Investors can tailor their FDs to suit their preferences, choosing the frequency of interest pay-outs (monthly, quarterly, half yearly, yearly or at maturity) and opting for either cumulative or non-cumulative FDs based on their cash flow needs.

Bajaj Finance FD: A Standout Option

For those seeking an attractive and secure FD option, Bajaj Finance FD offers competitive interest rates of up to 8.60% p.a. for senior citizens and up to 8.35% p.a. for customers below 60 years. The institution provides a range of flexible tenures, special rates for specific durations, and the convenience of an online FD calculator to estimate maturity amounts and interest earnings.

End-to-End Online Process and Seamless Investing

Bajaj Finance FD stands out further with its end-to-end online process, enabling investors to open FDs from the comfort of their homes or offices. Investors can also open multiple FDs with varying amounts, tenures, and payout options. Moreover, in times of emergency, investors can avail a loan against FD as well.

Here’s how to invest in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit:

Initiate the process by clicking on ‘Open FD’ on the Bajaj Finance FD page. Input your 10-digit mobile number and proceed to verify the OTP sent to your mobile device. Specify the desired investment amount, select the investment tenure, and indicate the preferred payout frequency. Additionally, provide details such as your PAN card number and date of birth. Fulfil your KYC requirements: For existing customers, review and confirm the provided details or make necessary edits. New customers can complete their KYC using Aadhaar. A declaration containing the terms and conditions will be presented. Thoroughly read and agree to the terms before entering your bank details and proceeding with the payment. Finalize your investment by utilizing NetBanking, UPI, or NEFT/RTGS.

Upon the successful booking of your fixed deposit, you will promptly receive the Fixed Deposit Acknowledgement (FDA) via your registered email address and as a link on your mobile number. Additionally, an Electronic Fixed Deposit Receipt (e-FDR) will be dispatched to your email ID within 3 working days, contingent on the correctness of submitted documents.

Conclusion

In conclusion, fixed deposits remain a reliable avenue for passive income and savings, particularly valuable in uncertain times with low returns from other instruments. With guaranteed returns, safety, flexibility, and convenience, FDs are a cornerstone of financial planning. Among the plethora of options available, Bajaj Finance FD emerges as a premier choice, offering high interest rates, top-notch ratings, and a suite of features designed to meet the diverse needs of investors.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”