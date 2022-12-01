Indian movies are gaining huge popularity in recent years in world cinema. That too with RRR and KGF2 making a huge noise at the Indian box office, movie lovers from all over the world are keen to watch the other works from the Indian Film Industry. To make your life a bit easier, we have listed the recent must-watch movies from Indian Cinema that are available on different OTT platforms.

1. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Rocketry is a recent Tamil language film released on 1 st July 2022 in 5 Indian languages i.e., Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The movie is a biopic of Nambi Narayanan, an ISRO scientist who had many ups and downs in his career. Nambi Narayanan had done his graduation from Princeton University and has travelled across many countries. It was made on a budget of ₹25 crore. It has an IMDB rating of 8.8. You can catch the movie on Voot select at your convenient time.

2. 777 Charlie

777 Charlie is a Kannada Language film released on 10 th June 2022 in 5 languages i.e., Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a story of Dharma and Charlie, a pet dog, and their journey to fulfill a desire. It is directed by Kiran Raj starring Rakshith Shetty. It has an IMDB rating of 8.9. It was made on a budget of ₹20 crore and grossed close to ₹120 crore worldwide. You can watch 777 Charlie on Voot Select with the subscription.

3. Kantara: A Legend

Kantara is a Kannada language film released on Sept 30th 2022. Soon after its release, it gained huge appreciation and its word of mouth spread like a wildfire. So much so that, the makers decided to dub it in other languages. The movie is based on the nativity and traditions of Tulunadu, which is the Udupi, Mangalore region of coastal Karnataka. It is written and directed and also stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role.

The movie was made on a budget of ₹16 crore from the makers of KFG. It ended up grossing close to ₹400 crore at the worldwide box office. You can watch Kantara today on Amazon prime. As Kantara Hindi version is still running well in theatres, right now, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam versions are being released on Amazon Prime. There are speculations that Kantara Hindi version might release in the first week of December on Netflix.

4. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a Hindi language film released on 25 th Feb 2022. It is one of the most successful Hindi films in recent times. It was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role. It is a biopic of Gangubai Kothewali who was sold to a brothel at a young age. The movie was made on a budget of ₹100 to ₹150 crore and it successfully grossed around ₹210 crore. The movie is about the life journey of Gangubai who fought for the rights of prostitutes. It has an IMDB rating of 7. Catch Gangubai Katiawadi on Netflix today.

5. Jai Bhim

Jai Bhim is a Tamil Language film released on 2 nd Nov 2021. It was a direct OTT movie launched on Amazon Prime and produced by Jyothika and Suriya, starring Suriya in the lead role.

The movie is about the true story of a tribal community in Tamil Nadu back in the 1990s. It addresses the caste differences between the upper and lower caste. Jai Bhim was made on a budget of ₹40 crore and was sold to Amazon prime for a huge amount. Suriya plays a role of a lawyer who fights the case for the Irula tribal community. It received huge appreciation from critics and the masses for the way story unfolds and the story narration. The movie even tried to make to the Oscars. It has an IMDB rating of 8.9 in IMDB. Watch Jai Bhim today on Amazon Prime today.

