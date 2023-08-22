Your health and well-being are no one’s responsibility but yours. This principle applies to the upkeep of your two-wheeler too! Over the years, there has been an increasing demand for two-wheelers owing to their affordability and convenience. The statistics are proof enough – the domestic two-wheeler industry in India clocked 15.86 million units in 2022-23, up 17% from 13.57 million in the previous year.

Like everything else, owning a two-wheeler also brings with it a risk of accidents. That’s exactly why it is important to invest in a credible two-wheeler insurance policy that financially protects you in case of any accidental damage or loss. Additionally, it also takes care of any person who has been hurt in an incident caused by your two-wheeler, if you invest in a third-party two-wheeler insurance plan.

In the current scenario, it is a legal mandate to buy third-party two-wheeler insurance under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. However, many vehicle owners shy away from getting insurance, even when they know that not buying one can attract a hefty fine and imprisonment for three months.

Before we understand all the details around two-wheeler insurance, let’s first break down what it really is.

What is two-wheeler insurance?

As the name suggests, this type of insurance involves a contract between an insurance company and an individual, where the former offers coverage to the policyholder in case of damages caused to the bike – be it in the case of an accident, theft or collision. The kind of coverage offered depends on the type of plan chosen by the policyholder.

All in all, two-wheeler insurance doesn’t just help you stay on track legally but also ensures that your vehicle is safeguarded from any financial loss, in case of accident. This also holds true if your two-wheeler is impacted by any natural calamity, including landslides, floods, earthquakes and so on, if it is covered by your insurance policy and what type of policy you have.

Benefits of a two-wheeler insurance

There are several reasons why two-wheeler insurance is beneficial for vehicle owners:

● Covers damages caused by a natural calamity.

● Ensures coverage to third-party in case of an accident, avoiding any legal complications or financial losses.

● Offers (optional) personal accident cover to the two-wheeler owner in the face of an injury caused by accidents.

● Extends coverage in case of man-made disasters like theft, riots, terrorist activity or damage in transit by road, rail, lift or more.

Once you’ve decided to invest in two-wheeler insurance, you have two options before you – to zero in on a single-year insurance policy or a multi-year renewal plan.

Understanding single-year and multi-year two-wheeler insurance

A single-year two-wheeler insurance policy offers coverage for a single year. In this case, an individual has to constantly renew the plan to ensure the coverage is extended. It may be a little tedious to do this every year, but it allows policyholders the freedom and flexibility to switch to another insurance provider in case they are unhappy with their current one.

On the other hand, a multi-year plan is a long-term commitment that is valid for three years. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has set a mandate for all new two-wheelers in the country to register for multi-year third-party policies. But here’s what you need to remember – these insurance plans are far higher than single-year plans since the benefits are applicable for multiple years.

Here’s how the two differ:

● Renewal of policy: A single-year two-wheeler insurance must be renewed every year, while multi-year two-wheeler insurance plans are valid for three years, offering peace of mind to the policyholder.

● Add-ons: Every insurance provider offers individuals add-ons to strengthen their policy. For single-year two-wheeler plans, policyholders have to add or remove add-ons every time they renew a policy. In the case of multi-year plans, whatever add-ons are chosen during signing up for a policy stay on for three years.

● Discounts in buying plans: As per the IRDAI, the premiums for third-party two-wheeler insurance plans are updated each year. This means that if you have a single-year two-wheeler plan, you may have to incur a higher financial cost. With a multi-year two-wheeler insurance policy, it isn’t the case because the same premium is locked in for a period of three years. All in all, this helps in long-term savings.

Which one should you buy?

As mentioned earlier, all new two-wheeler vehicles must be covered by third-party multi-year two-wheeler insurance. However, once you renew it – you can take your pick from either single-year or multi-year insurance. Looking at both policies, it is advisable to go for multi-year two-wheeler insurance if savings are on your mind. If flexibility is your priority, it is essential to go for a single-year two-wheeler plan.

But with so many insurance providers today, who should you go for?

Two-wheeler insurance, with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, a credible name in insurance offers both single-year and multi-year two-wheeler insurance, with various plans to cater to all kinds of two-wheeler owners:

● There’s a comprehensive two-wheeler insurance policy, where the rider, their vehicle, and the third party are insured in case of an accident. The add-ons can be purchased at an extra cost.

● The third-party two-wheeler insurance policy, as the name suggests, only covers the third party in case of damage in the face of an accident. This is crucial to avert any legal complications for the rider.

● One can also go for standalone two-wheeler insurance that only extends coverage to the policyholder in the case of an accident, theft, natural, or man-made disasters. This policy can be clubbed with comprehensive two-wheeler insurance or third-party two-wheeler insurance.

● The best option is to choose a long-term two-wheeler insurance policy that offers coverage for up to two to three years. Whether it’s a minor scratch or major damage, this policy covers individuals for any claim arising from third-party liability and cost of damage, due to natural calamities or accidents. Plus, it also covers the third party in case of any incident. Coverages may differ with each policy coverage and vary as per Underwriting guidelines of each company. In a nutshell, policyholders can ensure long-term savings since the premium cost doesn’t fluctuate every year, beating inflation.

Now that you know it all, invest in a long-term two-wheeler insurance policy from Bajaj Allianz General Insurance today. It is a relationship that is for keeps!

*Standard T&C apply

Insurance is the subject matter of solicitation. For more details on benefits, exclusions, limitations, terms, and conditions, please read the sales brochure/policy wording carefully before concluding a sale.

