Your vehicle’s tyres are the only contact patch between your car and the road. So, it’s important to take good care of them. For that, you need to understand the basics of tyre size, pressure, and maintenance. By being careful of these aspects, you can ensure that your bike tyres are in good condition, which means that you will ride safely.

These are the things that need to be kept in mind while maintaining the health of your two-wheeler’s tyres.

• Tyre size

Tyre size is important for several reasons – it ensures that your tyres are the right fit for your vehicle; if your tyres are too small or too large, they can cause handling problems which can further increase your chances of an accident.

Secondly, your tyre size affects your fuel economy. If the tyre size is too large or too small, it can reduce your fuel economy.

How do you determine the right size for your tyre?

Look on the sidewall of your tyre. You will see a series of numbers and letters (180 / 50 R17 71 W) – the first number is the width of the tyre in millimetres, the second number is the aspect ratio, which is the height of the tyre as a percentage of its width. Finally, the third letter is the radial construction type, and the fourth number is the wheel diameter in inches.

Another set of numbers represent the load index which conveys the maximum mass or weight the tyre can carry.

Different types of tyres are made of various two-wheelers. All of them come with a speed rating. This denotes the fastest speed a tyre can travel at. It is either indicated by single letter or a combination of a letter and number.

• Tyre pressure

Tyre pressure is another vital factor to consider while maintaining your tyres. If the pressure is too low, your tyres can overheat and fail. On the other hand, if the tyre pressure is too high, the tyres can become underinflated and cause handling problems.

Keep a regular check on your vehicle’s tyre pressure, especially before embarking on long trips. You should also check your tyre pressure after installing new tyres or if you have been driving in hot weather. The best time to check tyre pressure is right before riding your two-wheeler since the tyres are cooler then.

Check your tyre pressure at least twice a week. If you do not wish to do this yourself, you can visit your nearest petrol pump and get your vehicle’s tyres checked.

• Tyre maintenance

Besides keeping a check on tyre pressure, there are a few other things you can do to maintain your tyres and extend their life.

Rotate your tyres regularly; this helps to ensure that they wear evenly.

Inspect your tyres regularly; look for signs of wear and tear and if you come across any, have your tyres inspected by a qualified technician.

Align your wheels regularly; wheel alignment helps to ensure that your tyres are making contact with the road evenly.

While keeping your vehicle's tyres in good health is important, another thing to keep in mind is the importance of having a two-wheeler package policy. Unforeseen circumstances like accidents, potholes, as well as vandalism can cause damage to your vehicle's tyres.

When purchasing a two wheeler, it's crucial to also consider buying two-wheeler insurance to safeguard against unforeseen accidents and ensure financial protection for both the rider and the bike.

Keeping your two-wheeler in good health is a long-time commitment, and if you feel that anything is out of place, visit your nearest service station before the problem becomes bigger. Always remember, good tyre pressure leads to smoother and longer bike rides.

