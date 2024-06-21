Travelling should be an adventure full of excitement and enjoyment. However, it can also bring challenges like the annoyance of long layovers, unforeseen expenses, and unexpected inconveniences. Whether dealing with delays, handling expenses, or maintaining comfort and safety, a reliable credit card is what every traveller needs.

The IndusInd Bank Legend Credit Card is designed to turn your travel experience from ordinary to extraordinary. From airport lounge access to assist services and premium rewards, the IndusInd Bank Legend Credit Card can be your all-time partner for a stress-free journey.

Let’s explore how this is one of the best travel credit cards out there and how it can enhance every aspect of your travel adventures.

1. Premium lounge access

A great benefit of the IndusInd Bank Legend Credit Card is the complimentary access to airport lounges. Travel can often be exhausting, especially when it involves long layovers or unexpected delays.

With this travel credit card, you can access 600+ lounges globally through the Priority Pass Program, which offers comfort and a relaxing break from the busy airport atmosphere. Enjoy luxurious seats, premium meals, quiet corners to work, and various amenities that make waiting time a refreshing pause.

2. Exclusive travel discounts

Travelling also means incurring many expenses, from flight tickets and hotel bookings to leisure activities. This travel credit card makes these aspects more affordable through premium discounts and deals. You can enjoy impressive offers on flight bookings, hotel reservations, and car rentals. These savings reduce travel costs and make it possible to enjoy more luxurious options without the hefty price tag.

3. Concierge services

The concierge service provided with the IndusInd Bank Legend Credit Card is like having a personal assistant to help with your travel needs. All you have to do is call for assistance, and the bespoke services of this best travel credit card will add a touch of luxury to your travel experiences. These services include:

Arranging flights according to your travel plans

Booking tables at top restaurants worldwide

Delivering gifts to anyone, anywhere in the world

Exclusive booking for workshops, seminars, etc., on your behalf (whenever possible)

4. Non-expiring reward points

When you spend on your travel credit card, you earn rewards. The IndusInd Bank Legend Credit Card multiplies this perk by offering accelerated reward points on all your spends. You can redeem the reward points for benefits like air miles, vouchers, getting cashback on future purchases, or even paying off your credit card bills.

This is one of the best credit cards for travel points that do not expire as long as your credit card account remains active. This feature gives you peace of mind, as you do not have to worry about losing unused points.

5. Insurance benefits

Travel can be unpredictable and requires one to be prepared for unforeseen events. The IndusInd Bank Legend Credit Card addresses this need by offering a comprehensive insurance package, which includes protection for:

Lost baggage

Delayed baggage

Loss of passport

Lost ticket

Missed connection

This protection makes it one of the best credit cards for airlines and other travel needs. After all, you know you are covered against emergencies and can focus on enjoying your journey.

6. Auto assistance for your road trips

What if you are on a road trip and suddenly need assistance in the middle of nowhere? This travel credit card offers a crucial feature for road travellers, i.e., the Auto Assist facility, so you are never left stranded. The essential roadside services include:

Flat tyre service : If your vehicle suffers a flat tyre or a breakdown due to mechanical or electrical issues, Auto Assist will promptly send a mechanic to perform repairs on site.

: If your vehicle suffers a flat tyre or a breakdown due to mechanical or electrical issues, Auto Assist will promptly send a mechanic to perform repairs on site. Emergency fuel delivery : If you run out of fuel, Auto Assist will deliver up to five litres fuel at your location to help you reach the nearest fuel station.

: If you run out of fuel, Auto Assist will deliver up to five litres fuel at your location to help you reach the nearest fuel station. Locksmith services : Locked out or lost your car keys? Auto Assist can arrange locksmith services to create a new key or unlock your car.

: Locked out or lost your car keys? Auto Assist can arrange locksmith services to create a new key or unlock your car. Battery service : If your car battery is dead or malfunctioning, Auto Assist provides a service provider to check or fix your battery on the spot.

: If your car battery is dead or malfunctioning, Auto Assist provides a service provider to check or fix your battery on the spot. Towing service: For more severe breakdowns where on-the-spot repair isn’t possible, Auto Assist can arrange towing to the nearest garage for repairs.

This service is available round-the-clock throughout the year. Simply call the provided number, and help will be on its way.

7. Unlock additional bonus points

Best travel reward credit cards like the IndusInd Legend Credit Card not only reward you for daily expenditures but also offer additional points when you reach a spending milestone. For example, when you spend ₹6 lakh or more within a year of card issuance, you receive a generous reward of 4,000 bonus points. This benefit is particularly advantageous for those who regularly use their card for significant transactions.

These points can boost your travel experience, as you can redeem them for vouchers, flight tickets, paying your credit card bills, cashback on future purchases, etc.

Tips to maximise your IndusInd Bank Legend Credit Card benefits

To make the most of your credit card, consider the following tips:

Key takeaways

IndusInd Bank Legend Credit Card offers a range of benefits to those who value comfort, convenience, and luxury in their travels.

From the comfort of airport lounge access to the practicality of Auto Assist facilities, this travel credit card ensures every journey is seamless and uninterrupted. Moreover, by using benefits like reward points and concierge services, you can create luxurious travel memories.

So, why wait? Apply for a travel credit card that understands and enhances your journey at every step.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”