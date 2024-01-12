Fixed Deposits are a reliable and stable investment option. Bajaj Finance, a trusted name in finance with over Rs. 50,000 crore in Fixed Deposits and more than 5 lakh satisfied customers, now offers the Bajaj Finance Digital Fixed Deposit. This new service blends the best of traditional saving methods with the ease of digital technology. It provides a secure and stable way to grow your money, offering returns as high as 8.85% per annum

5 Key Features of Fixed Deposits

Assured Returns: Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits offer investors the assurance of fixed returns, shielding them from market volatility. With interest rates that compete favourably with market standards, investors can enjoy a predictable income stream. Flexible Tenures: Recognising the diverse financial needs of investors, Bajaj Finance provides a range of tenures (12 to 60 months) for Fixed Deposits. From short-term commitments to long-term planning, investors can choose a tenure that aligns with their financial goals. High Stability Ratings: Bajaj Finance enjoys the highest stability ratings from leading credit rating agencies, instilling confidence in investors. The AAA rating form CRISIL and ICRA speaks to the company’s commitment to financial prudence and security. Loan Against FD: Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits come with the added advantage of availing a loan against the deposit. This feature ensures that investors can leverage their investments during emergencies without prematurely breaking the FD. “Regular” or “At maturity” payout options: Investors can customise their Fixed Deposit experience by choosing between cumulative and non-cumulative options. While the cumulative option allows for the interest to be compounded, the non-cumulative option ensures regular interest payouts.

How Digital Fixed Deposit Can Be a Good Choice: Embracing Technological Convenience

The introduction of Bajaj Finance Digital Fixed Deposit introduces a new era of convenience and accessibility for investors. The online platform allows investors to explore, understand, and invest in Fixed Deposits from the comfort of their homes. This digital transformation enhances the overall investment experience, providing a user-friendly interface and quick processing.

How to Invest in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit: A Step-by-Step Guide

Investing in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit has never been easier, thanks to the user-friendly interface of the online platform. Follow these steps to embark on your journey of financial growth:

Visit the Bajaj Finance Website or App Navigate to the Fixed Deposit section Click on ‘Open FD’ at the top of the page to open the online application form. Enter your 10-digit mobile number and verify the OTP sent to your phone. Fill in the investment amount, choose the investment tenure and the payout frequency. Enter your PAN card and date of birth. Complete your KYC: If you are an existing customer, confirm the details available with us, or edit to make any changes. For new customers, complete your KYC using Aadhaar Card. A declaration will be displayed. Please read it carefully and agree to the terms and conditions. Enter your bank details and proceed to pay. Complete your investment using Net Banking/ UPI or NEFT/ RTGS.

Once your fixed deposit is booked, you will receive the Fixed Deposit Acknowledgement (FDA) on your registered email address and as a link on your mobile number.

Conclusion

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits, now available in a digital avatar, stand as a testament to the company’s commitment to financial empowerment. The amalgamation of traditional stability with modern accessibility makes Bajaj Finance Digital Fixed Deposit an ideal choice for investors seeking a reliable, convenient, and growth-oriented investment avenue. As we navigate the evolving landscape of financial investments, Bajaj Finance continues to lead the way, providing individuals with the tools they need to secure their financial future.

