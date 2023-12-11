The air you breathe determines the quality of your health. Increasingly, metros in India are struggling with dense layers of smog, fuel exhaust and smoke. The pollutants in the air have lasting impact on human health. Not surprisingly, Air Quality Index (AQI) has become a severe cause of concern in the country.

So, what is the Air Quality Index (AQI)?

It is the measure of how clean or polluted the air is. The range the government sets to measure AQI in India is 0-500. The lower the AQI, the lower the pollutants, thus cleaner air. The higher the AQI, the higher the pollutant level and, hence, poor air quality. In recent years, the frequency of higher AQI value readings has increased dramatically. Each country has its own AQI values since the pollution sources are unique to the place as well. The government of India uses the AQI system based on factors here to warn the public about dangerous levels of air pollution on a daily basis.

Understanding AQI composition

AQI composition is based on the presence or absence of pollutants like sulfur dioxide, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, ammonia, and lead, amongst others. But for the layman, checking the AQI values and the categories is enough to get an estimate of the air quality.

The category range to note is as follows:

Good (0-50)

Satisfactory (51-100)

Moderately polluted (101-200)

Poor (201-300)

Very poor (301-400)

Severe (401-500)

Now that you know what the air quality index is, understanding the impact of AQI on your body is paramount in making informed decisions to help safeguard your health and overall well-being.

How does AQI affect overall health?

Poor air quality impacts health in numerous ways. One of the most immediate effects is always on respiratory health. The elevated levels of pollutants are known to trigger or worsen conditions like asthma, bronchitis, allergic rhinitis, and obstructive pulmonary disease. The lower the air quality, the higher the number of emergency room visits that get logged in for people with such comorbidities.

Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata are prime examples of low air quality in India. The AQI in these cities jumps over 500 and is considered a hazardous condition wherein people are recommended to wear a mask outside of their homes. These levels tend to lead to issues like coughing, sneezing, and breathing in people who did not previously have such symptoms.

The health connect

A lot of people are unaware that air pollutants lead to cardiovascular diseases as well. The fine particulate matter in the air can infiltrate the bloodstream and affect blood vessels and, ultimately, the heart. Long-term exposure to air pollution increases the risk of strokes, heart attacks, and other cardiovascular issues. This is an even more serious issue for those with higher vulnerability to heart ailments, like senior citizens. Recently, it has also been noted that prolonged exposure to air pollutants may increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other cognitive conditions. Air pollution not only harms the respiratory system, but also causes cardiovascular diseases. The fine particulate matter present in the air can enter the bloodstream and have a detrimental effect on blood vessels, ultimately leading to heart issues. Prolonged exposure to air pollution can significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular problems such as strokes, heart attacks, and more, especially in senior citizens who are more vulnerable to heart ailments. Moreover, research suggests that long-term exposure to air pollutants may also increase the risk of cognitive conditions like Alzheimer’s disease.

Considering all these dangers, addressing air quality is essential in the long term. The Air Quality Index is a vital tool that helps you gauge the risk you are exposed to due to air pollution. With environmental challenges and deteriorating air quality, implementing strict regulations and adopting sustainability is crucial.

However, taking care of your health is the most proactive way to manage the effect of air pollutants. With several illnesses associated with air pollution, having health insurance can offer a safety net in case of emergencies. It’s always a good idea to purchase a health insurance policy that covers various illnesses and injuries and suits your needs.

Stay safe, stay secure

Illnesses and accidents can happen anytime, and it is crucial to have a backup plan. Air pollution-related illnesses are not uncommon, and it can be financially burdensome for you or your family to manage the cost of medical treatments and medicines. Bajaj Allianz Health Insurance offers policies based on different needs, providing a comprehensive solution to your health care needs. All of this makes it easy to understand that underscoring the importance of addressing air quality can come at a high cost in the long term for everyone.

In today’s world, health insurance has numerous benefits that every individual should take advantage of.

Whether you need to go for a regular check-up or cover the cost of a surgery, insurance provides you with security and peace of mind. With the various health risks associated with poor air quality levels, opting for health insurance is essential. It is a decision that ensures your wellbeing in the long term!

