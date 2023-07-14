Q1. How important is ESG for the logistics sector, and how has the company integrated these considerations to drive sustainable practices?

Embracing ESG is not just the right thing to do; it is also fast emerging as a business imperative. Transportation is responsible for 37% of global carbon emissions, making it one of the biggest decarbonization opportunities. A strong ESG strategy enables companies like FedEx to reduce their carbon footprint, promote sustainable transportation practices, and attract environmentally conscious customers.

As one of the world’s largest transportation companies, FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. Our Practical Sustainability philosophy, and Reduce, Replace, Revolutionize strategy is our guiding light. To achieve this goal globally, we’ve pledged an initial investment of more than $2 billion in three critical areas.

1) Vehicle electrification:

FedEx is working towards a goal of electrifying its entire global pickup and delivery fleet by 2040. To help get us to that goal, FedEx has a goal of converting 50% of its global pickup and delivery vehicle purchases to electric by 2025, with that increasing to 100% of purchases by 2030.

2) Sustainable energy:

We invest in initiatives to reduce emissions and waste. In FY22, 29 on- and off-site solar energy facilities globally generated 102 terajoules of clean electricity. For context, that’s enough energy to fully charge more than 14 million smartphones.

3) Carbon sequestration:

FedEx pledged $100 million in 2021 to Yale to establish the Center for Natural Carbon Capture and accelerate research into methods of nature-based carbon capture at scale, with an initial focus on helping mitigate greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to current airline emissions.

As a result of our focused actions, we have reduced our emissions intensity on a revenue basis by nearly 50% over the last 13 years, even as our average daily package volumes grew by 142%. In FY22, our modernization initiatives saved an impressive 150 million gallons of jet fuel and prevented nearly 1.5 million metric tons of CO 2 emissions globally. I’m proud to add that our FedEx-branded cardboard packaging is 100% recyclable and consists of an average of 36% recycled content, evidencing our commitment to environmental stewardship.

Q2. How is FedEx contributing to its sustainability efforts in India, and how have these initiatives impacted your business operations and communities you operate?

At FedEx, we have set ambitious sustainability goals, and electrifying a substantial portion of our fleet is a crucial component of our path to carbon neutral operations. Recently, we deployed 30 electric vehicles in New Delhi. Based on extensive trial data, each new electric vehicle in our fleet is estimated to save up to 1.3 tons of carbon emissions each year.

The key to achieving meaningful and long-lasting positive impact is adopting a holistic approach to sustainability. For a comprehensive impact, we strategically invest in fleet and facility improvements to support energy-efficient operations and help reduce waste generation. We’ve embraced digitization to provide an improved experience to customers and reduce paper-based processes. We collaborate with NGOs that are leading the charge on sustainability to help communities reduce their carbon emissions through our FedEx Cares programs.

Transforming facilities for a more sustainable tomorrow:

With multiple locations and hubs across India, we have opportunities to reduce energy consumption and improve efficiency. We relocated our Delhi hub from Mayapuri to the Airport Cargo Logistics Center (ACLC) to save additional transit between the airport and operational facility—reducing fuel usage, emissions, and time.

Revolutionizing through digitization:

Solutions such as Electronic Trade Documents enable customers to submit important information for customs clearance electronically, resulting in no printing of paperwork and possibly reducing delays at customs.

Empowering environmental stewards:

We’ve teamed up with United Way Mumbai to divert 172.56 cubic yards of waste from the landfill and achieve 93.25 tons of carbon offset, building playscapes using recycled material, and planting more than 3,000 mangroves. Through our FedEx Cares initiatives, our volunteers gathered 3.6 tons of dry trash from public areas around offices and residences to help communities elevate standards of living.

With sustainability being a strategic priority for businesses of all kinds, measuring and reporting ESG data is imperative. We have a proud track record of reporting ESG outcomes for over a decade and now provide additional resources to our customers to guide their own ESG reporting and strategic future planning with FedEx® Sustainability Insights[i]. This tool is designed to enable customers to directly access near real-time emissions data, providing them with new levels of transparency. FedEx® Sustainability Insights is currently rolling out to FedEx customers in eligible markets around the world and is expected to launch in India in the coming weeks.

These initiatives not only help us reduce our environmental impact but can also lead to operational efficiency, cost savings, and improved customer service. By transparently sharing emissions data with our customers and supporting others with similar goals, we ultimately help drive collective efforts to mitigate climate change and positively impact the communities we operate in.

Q3. How is FedEx driving sustainability efforts in India beyond the organization, to benefit the industry?

Recognizing the environmental challenges faced by the sector, we are joining forces to pool our resources and expertise to drive meaningful change. We organize knowledge-sharing initiatives, host industry events, and participate in forums to discuss and address sustainability challenges. We are investing in government initiatives and local NGOs to ensure a comprehensive approach towards reducing the industry’s carbon footprint. Moreover, we provide SMEs that are focused on innovative environmental solutions access to funding opportunities to make last-mile delivery operations more sustainable.

Driving sustainable transportation

We support the World Resources Institute (WRI) India Ross Center for Sustainable Cities, helping launch the Better Bus Challenge and organize the Bus Karo platform that supports cities to transform public bus system through direct engagement and peer-to-peer learning. WRI also advises major cities on the transition to electric buses and is supporting the national government’s goal of 50,000 e-buses by 2030.

Supporting national carbon emission reduction initiatives:

To support India’s strong commitment to a carbon-neutral economy, we are supporting government initiatives such as the Shoonya campaign led by NITI Aayog. It aims to put the last-mile delivery sector on a pathway to 100% electrification. The work also includes building awareness and irreversible demand for zero-pollution delivery and ridesharing in Indian cities.

Empowering SMEs for Sustainability:

The SME Connect series is a thought leadership and knowledge sharing platform for small and medium-sized enterprises to interact with industry and subject matter experts for solution-focused discussions that can bring value to their business.

Enabling last-mile innovation:

FedEx has a longstanding history of promoting innovation within small and medium enterprises through collaborations. Bringing emissions-reducing technology to market is complex, expensive, and takes time. To help some of India’s most innovative start-ups get the support and resources they need to accelerate innovative solutions, FedEx is working with Social Alpha to support Mag9 Energies and Accelero Vehicles to incubate, enable access to markets, and accelerate their electric bicycle solution, addressing the emissions challenges for last-mile delivery, and build smart logistics for all. Furthermore, FedEx recently launched the FedEx Innovation Lab (FIL) to cultivate and collaborate with rising early-stage digital start-ups in India. FIL will make early-stage investments in these partnerships and bring additional value in terms of capabilities and speed to market to start-up firms through the FedEx network, resources, and global customer base.

We have been actively driving our sustainability efforts with the aim to catalyze positive change, inspire others, and collectively transform the transportation industry into a more environmentally responsible and resilient ecosystem.

[i] Disclaimer: *FedEx® Sustainability Insights calculates greenhouse gas emissions (CO2 equivalent) using a methodology that follows the World Resources Institute (WRI) Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol, conforms to the and Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) Framework, and includes industry standard emission factors, utilities, and transportation specific operational metrics. Certain emissions information outside the U.S. and Canada may be incomplete due to system incompatibility. Excluded data includes, but is not limited to, domestic shipment data for certain countries/territories, including, but not limited to, France, Poland, and China. Other exclusions may apply. A detailed download of what shipments are included in the report is available. Exclusions are updated periodically and are subject to change without notice.

