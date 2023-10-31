An ancient Indian practice, yoga has been known to provide several health benefits, and one of them is offering a gentle yet powerful way to heal our injuries and help us recover from diseases.

Recovering from illness can be a challenging journey that requires patience, resilience and even a holistic approach to healing. In addition to conventional medical approaches, yoga has consistently demonstrated its effectiveness as a healing modality.

Let’s explore seven yoga poses designed to assist you in regaining your strength and vitality.

1. Child’s Pose (Balasana):

Child’s Pose promotes relaxation, relieves stress, and gently stretches the back, which can be especially beneficial while recovering from an injury.

How to do the ‘Child’s Pose’?

Begin by kneeling on the floor with your toes touching and knees apart.

Sit back on your heels, extending your arms forward.

Rest your forehead on the ground.

Repeat as required.

2. Cat-Cow Pose (Chakravakasana):

This dynamic pose enhances spine agility and helps in improving blood circulation.

How to do the ‘Cat-Cow Pose’?

Start on your hands and knees, with your wrists aligned under your shoulders and knees under your hips.

Inhale, arch your back (Cow Pose), and lift your tailbone.

Exhale, round your spine (Cat Pose), tucking your chin to your chest.

Repeat as required.

3.Bridge Pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana):

This pose strengthens your back, stimulates the thyroid gland, and relieves fatigue, which can be an added bonus during recovery.

How to do the ‘Bridge Pose’?

Lie on your back with knees bent, feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.

Press through your feet and lift your hips while engaging your glutes and core.

Repeat as required.

4.Legs Up the Wall Pose (Viparita Karani):

This restorative pose provides relaxation, reduces swelling in the legs, and contributes to improved blood circulation.

How to do the ‘Legs Up The Wall Pose’?

Sit close to a wall and swing your legs up, resting them against the wall.

Keep your arms relaxed by your sides.

Repeat as required.

5. Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana):

This pose strengthens your spine, opens the chest, and promotes improved lung health, making it easier to breathe during your recovery period.

How to do the ‘Cobra Pose’?

Lie on your stomach with palms under your shoulders.

Inhale, lift your chest off the ground, keeping your pelvis and lower body relaxed.

Repeat as required.

6.Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana):

This pose helps relieve stress, stretches the spine, and aids digestion, which can be an overall bonus for a speedy recovery.

How to do the ‘Seated Forward Bend’?

Sit with your legs extended straight in front of you.

Inhale, lengthen your spine, then exhale and hinge at your hips to reach for your toes.

Repeat as required.

7. Corpse Pose (Savasana):

This pose encourages relaxation, reduces anxiety, and allows your body to fully absorb the benefits of yoga for a quick recovery.

How to do the ‘Corpse Pose’?

Lie flat on your back with your arms and legs extended comfortably.

Close your eyes and focus on deep, relaxed breathing.

Repeat as required.

Why is having a healthcare plan important, especially during recovery

While we understand the importance of yoga in promoting a healthier life, it is also important to be prepared for any emergency by having the right health insurance plan.

In our journey to recovery, it is essential to keep factors such as financial stability in mind, and health insurance plays a pivotal role in ensuring you receive the necessary medical care without straining your finances.

Unexpected health crises or even hospitalisations can lead to significant medical expenses, and the right health insurance can help you avoid these challenges. Health insurance is a prudent investment which provides you with peace of mind and financial stability.

Trusted providers like Bajaj Allianz General Insurance offer health insurance plans that cover pre- and post-hospitalisation, day-care procedures, road ambulance costs, etc. *

They also offer multiple sum insured options, daily cash benefit, and even Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic treatments.*

Claims are subject to terms and conditions set forth under health insurance policy.

Besides this, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance health insurance plans offer flexible options tailored to your specific needs and budget. Having medical insurance allows you to focus on your recovery journey without the added stress of financial burden that may accompany it. It also empowers you to make informed decisions regarding your healthcare. Experts at Bajaj Allianz General Insurance are always available to offer you the right advice while choosing the best healthcare plan for you and your family. *

Pairing yoga with an ideal healthcare plan creates an amalgamation of a holistic approach and financial security during illness, and otherwise.

Remember, a combination of physical and financial wellness can lead to a more confident and resilient recovery.

Consider using a health insurance calculator , as it enables individuals to estimate their potential healthcare expenses and select the most suitable insurance plan for their requirements and financial situation.

* Standard T&C Apply.

Insurance is the subject matter of solicitation. For more details on benefits, exclusions, limitations, terms, and conditions, please read the sales brochure/policy wording carefully before concluding a sale.

‘This article is part of sponsored content programme.’