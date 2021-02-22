Bail denied

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Businessman Yogesh Jagdish Kanodia has not been able to wriggle out of the net by pleading that four firms under him were separate legal entities and hence the fraudulent input tax credit claims made by them could not be clubbed to meet the threshold of ₹5 crore for arrest. The State of Maharashtra believes Kanodia claimed ITC worth ₹11.54 crore through fake invoices. When he was arrested, he approached the Bombay High Court pleading to be let out on bail.
Judges S S Shinde and Manish Pitale shook their heads. “In tax frauds, the modus operandi of creating fictitious entities to get around the rigour of law is not unknown,” they observed. The Special Public Prosecutor had also placed on record how the vehicles used for transport of goods as claimed by petitioner never actually transported such goods. “Surprisingly, the material indicates that such volumes of goods were transported on two-wheelers.” As such, “the contention raised on behalf of the petitioner regarding non-availability of provision in the CGST Act for clubbing the wrongful activities of distinct legal persons, by relying upon certain provisions of the Income Tax Act and other legislation, cannot hold water,” the judges said, refusing to grant Kanodia bail.
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...