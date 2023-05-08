Bronze Infra-Tech today has announced the resignation of company’s statutory auditor PMPK and Company due to operational inconveniences.

In a release, PMPK and Company said that operational inconveniences rose due to lost contact with the management or official of Bronze Infra-Tech for nine months. The release also states that Bronze Infra-Tech did not publish its quarterly results for the last year.

The move for acceptance of the resignation is laid down in compliance with SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) circular.

PKMP and Company resigned on April 27.