E-commerce & East India Co

Praveen Khandelwal, the National Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), has likened the e-commerce sector to the British East India Company.

Addressing a letter to Ratan Tata, former Chairman of Tata Sons Ltd in his capacity as “one of the captains of the industry”, Khandelwal has sought Tata’s support to “fight for justice” and implement a new e-commerce policy, because the e-commerce companies are “killing competition, abusing their dominance and creating a monopolistic e-commerce market, which is never in the interests of the economy and the country.” “After great persuasion with the government and laying emphasis on the necessity of E- Commerce Rules in the Country, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has proposed several e-commerce rules under the Consumer Protection Act, but they are yet to be notified,” the letter says.