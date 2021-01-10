GST still an unstable law

With 927 notifications and circulars in the last three years, the GST is as yet “an unstable law”, says The Western Maharashtra Tax Practitioners’ Association (WMTPA). The “highly disappointed” association has said in a letter to the Finance Minister that the due date, February 28, for filing GST annual return “is impossible even to God”.

The strongly-worded letter says that “government has made a joke/blunder with respect to extension of due date of GST Annual Return and audit/reconciliation statement”.