Business Laws

Justice delivery over video

| Updated on February 21, 2021 Published on February 21, 2021

Thanks to Covid-19, video conferencing has taken root in the country. VC emerged as the mainstay of the courts during the Covid lockdown period as physical hearings and normal court proceedings were not possible. According to a reply of the Ministry of Law & Justice to a Parliament question, since the lockdown began, district courts heard 45,73,159 cases while the High Court heard 20,60,318 cases (totalling 66.33 lakh) till December 31, 2020, using video conferencing only. The Supreme Court had 52,353 hearings since the lockdown period up to January 31, 2021. In addition, nine Virtual Courts have been set up to try traffic offences.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 21, 2021
laws
e-governance
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.