Justice delivery over video

Thanks to Covid-19, video conferencing has taken root in the country. VC emerged as the mainstay of the courts during the Covid lockdown period as physical hearings and normal court proceedings were not possible. According to a reply of the Ministry of Law & Justice to a Parliament question, since the lockdown began, district courts heard 45,73,159 cases while the High Court heard 20,60,318 cases (totalling 66.33 lakh) till December 31, 2020, using video conferencing only. The Supreme Court had 52,353 hearings since the lockdown period up to January 31, 2021. In addition, nine Virtual Courts have been set up to try traffic offences.