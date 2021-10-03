No copying, please

Business Laws

The Karnataka High Court has issued an ex-parte injunction restraining Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd from manufacturing/ selling a sanitary undergarment used by women during their menstrual cycle and patented by Yashram Lifestyle.

According to Justice HP Sandesh, the products of Aditya Birla Fashions amount to “infringing the statutory right granted in favour of Yashram”.

Yashram Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd had approached the court with a plea that its patent on sanitary undergarment ‘cotton sensation stay dry period panty’. The patent ends in 2029. In the present case, it was found that ‘period party’ was infringed by Aditya Birla.

Published on October 03, 2021

