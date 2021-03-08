Tata Steel gets a whiplash

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
While dismissing a petition for staying a move to recover income tax and interest of ₹1,223 crore for the years 2009-10 to 2014-15, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai, has had a few sharp words for Tata Steel.
The Tribunal was particularly not amused that Tata Steel rushed to it directly only when the IT department wanted to adjust a due refund of ₹442 crore against the money it wanted to recover as past dues.
Observing that “at no stage, any seriousness is shown for expeditious disposal of these appeals,” the Tribunal said, “The conduct of the assessee (Tata Steel) in not taking reasonable steps to ensure expeditious disposal of these appears, does not impress us.”
It also noted that Tata Steel didn’t even bother to first approach the Assessing Officer or his superiors with a request for not adjusting ₹442 crore against ₹1,223 crore — instead the company “has directly approached us.” It said, “It is only when administrative remedies are exhausted that the assessee should approach a judicial or quasi-judicial forum.”
Tata Steel has the liberty to file fresh stay petitions later if required but the present appeal has been thrown out of the window.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Uzbekistan’s grandest city dazzles tourists with its history, architecture and food
It’s the birth anniversary of Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni, one of the great artists and ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...