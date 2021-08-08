The SPACs notification and the few missing sparks

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) frenzy caught the attention of the Indian Government which released a consultative paper to allow SPAC listing on the recognised stock exchanges in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) and notified the same on July 16, 2021.
The notification provides detailed guidelines for the listing of SPACs and acquisition of targets by SPAC. These include eligibility criteria for the sponsor, IPO process, initial disclosures in the offer documents, due diligence by the lead managers, issue size, post issue stake of the sponsors, pricing, underwriting, application and allotment.
It also provides SPAC specific conditions such as escrow mechanism, filing of detailed prospectus for the business combination (reverse merger), which achieves listing of the target, requirement for majority approval from all shareholders to a business combination and also redemption rights of dissenting shareholders and completion of business combination within 36 months from the date of filing of the prospectus.
Also read: Expert panel examining feasibility to introduce SPACs in India: Ajay Tyagi
Also, the SPAC is to ensure that the target has a fair market value of 80 per cent escrow amount post-business combination (BC). Related-party transactions between sponsors and business combinations are prohibited. There are also post-BC conditions and lock-in requirements.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has formed a high-powered committee to look at such offerings in the Indian capital market. The period of 36 months, provided to the SPAC to consummate a BC, is of a longer duration compared with 18-24 months in the US. Moreover, the option to SPAC stoop for a shorter period is not provided for.
SPAC sponsors are required to possess a track record in SPAC transactions, BC, fund management (FM), or merchant banking activities. While the first and last conditions are clear, more clarity is required with regard to experience in BC and FM.
In case of FM experience, whether fund managers of private equity and/ or venture funds would also be permitted to become sponsors or only mutual fund AMCs be considered requires clarification.
Though the notification provides for detailed disclosures both at the time of listing and BC, IFSCA/SEBI would need to be mindful of the disclosures to be made by the sponsors of the SPAC at the time of IPOs. Considering the inherent conflict of interests in the SPACs wherein the sponsors and anchor investors usually have more favourable terms than retail investors, valuations, and methods used, due diligence is required by lead managers and underwriter’s role. Further, the post-BC projected valuations of the target and meeting the valuation threshold would also need to be considered.
Also read: India’s ‘buoyant’ startup culture shut out of global SPAC hunt
The compliances and disclosures by the SPAC have been aligned to a conventional listing requirement with a cooling period of 180 days after BC. IFSCA/SEBI would even need to consider checking on the preparedness of the targets (which is usually start-ups) to comply with reporting and governance requirements immediately after listing.
However, there is little clarity on the consequences of not complying with the norms post the cooling period. In addition to the above, the following key aspects under other laws/regulations also need due consideration:
Under the Companies Act, 2013 (Cos Act), a company is required to carry on business as per the object clause as per the constitution documents. Further, a company must commence its business within a year of its incorporation to avoid being de-registered. Considering that (i) the SPACs do not have objects as well as operating business of their own and adopt the objects and the business of the target operating companies; and (ii) the timeline of 36 months provided to a SPAC for an acquisition, both the above conditions need to be relaxed.
The SPAC may make investment in the target prior to BC. This entails relaxation for SPACs under the non-banking finance company regulations during the period of investment upto the BC.
The SPACs offer flexibility to the existing investors to redeem securities, even if the target is approved by all the investors in SPAC. Thus, an exemption under SEBI takeover regulations for dilution of shareholding of the SPAC investors by more than 25 per cent pursuant to BC and subsequent funding would also be required.
Also read: Regulatory challenges for SPACs in India
At present, venture capital funds in India are allowed to invest only in venture capital undertakings (VCUs) which are unlisted operating companies. The definition of VCUs under the SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012 would need to be tweaked to allow venture funds to invest in SPACs which are listed shells.
For SPACs, the Indian exchange control regulations would have to be relaxed to allow for foreign investment in a SPAC at the time of IPO. Also, the provision for redemption of securities by investors (at the time of BC) and facilitating issue of warrants for a period exceeding 18 months will need to be provided for. For SPACs in IFSC, the participation by the Indian investors could be substantially limited by the exchange control regulations and also entail round-tripping considerations. These issues will also require suitable addressal.
Usually, a merger in India takes approximately 8-10 months to be approved by the NCLT. Thus, for SPACs transactions to work smoothly, a fast-track approval process for BC needs to be explored.
Globally, SPAC regulations have evolved over the past many years. India, to be competitive, should quickly learn from the experiences of other jurisdictions, obtain feedback, and suggestions from the counter-part regulatory bodies and exchanges in other countries for formulating a holistic framework for SPACs in India. Ideally, each of the above-mentioned regulations would require a separate carve-out or a chapter for facilitating SPACs in India. A more plausible approach seems to allow SPACs in IFSC before introduction elsewhere.
(The author is Partner, Bhuta Shah & Co LLP)
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Rijula Das’s debut novel is a hard-hitting portrayal of life and death in the red light district
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
Pandemic has hit women entrepreneurs badly — but help is at hand
The Hyderabad-based dairy brand is pushing value-added products to transform into a big health and nutrition ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...