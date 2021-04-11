3-in-1 sensor for industrial use

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Researchers at IIT Madras have developed a sensor that can measure three parameters that are crucial in many industrial processes — temperature, density and viscosity. The ‘Portable Rheology and Temperature Sensor’ (PoRTS) can measure all three parameters simultaneously. At present, most industries use three different sensors, which increases inefficiency. Prof Krishnan Balasubramaniam, Head of the Centre for Nondestructive Evaluation, says: “The challenge is finding sensors to measure these properties on an industrial scale. When glass is heated at 800°C, polymers at 200°C, aluminium at 500°C, or steel at 1,400°C, how do I measure the temperature, density and viscosity at a single or multiple location using a single sensor? That is the problem our researchers set out to solve.” Manufacturing processes, such as glass, have solid-to-liquid transitions, or vice versa, and measuring these transitions is vital for increasing efficiency. The success of the product is determined by its viscosity and density. As their properties change with temperature, it was vital to measure temperature as well. Commercially available sensors operate at relatively low temperatures but this device goes as high as 1,400°C.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Actor Adil Hussain on theatre, communal amity and citizenship in a new book about Assam and its many ...
My Chennai sister sent me a photograph of a young man whose hair looked as if it had exploded out of the top ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...