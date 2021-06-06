Covid care Inc

Following the government’s decision to include corporate philanthropic spends to support Covid-19 fighting ventures as ‘eligible CSR activities’, India Invest, the national investment facilitating agency, has listed on its website 17 ready-to-deploy anti-Covid technologies developed by Indian start-ups, into which the CSR funds could flow.

The ₹900-crore Mission COVID Suraksha, the Indian Covid-19 vaccine development mission launched by the government in November last year, has received 66 applications against its three requests for ‘expression of interest’. Currently, 30 proposals are being supported (five projects pertaining to candidate vaccine development, six proposals under capacity enhancement, and 19 projects for strengthening clinical trial capacities). Execution of grant-in-aid letter agreement and disbursement of funds to the grantees are in progress, says a Covid-19 newsletter of the Department of Biotechnology.

One more round of discussions was held by the Ministry of External Affairs, Department of Biotechnology and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), on May 27, to discuss the possible modalities for identification of vaccine manufacturers for support under the Quad framework, so as to contribute to vaccine availability in the Asia-Pacific region.